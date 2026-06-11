RBC Canadian Open Broadcast: Knicks' Win, NHL Rumors, and playoff Intensity

A live broadcast from the RBC Canadian Open with Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill, and Jamie McLennan alongside Ernie Johnson analysis covers the Knicks' Game 4 victory, NHL controversy surrounding Babcock and Oilers Toronto coaching rumors, Vegas-Carolina playoff tension, golf and tennis highlights.

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill, and Jamie McLennan are live from the RBC Canadian Open, joined by Inside The NBA host Ernie Johnson to discuss the vibrant atmosphere at Madison Square Garden following the New York Knicks ' decisive Game 4 victory.

The panel deliberates on whether the outcome should be framed as a remarkable comeback by the Knicks or a significant collapse by the San Antonio Spurs. The conversation captures the emotional highs and strategic adjustments that defined the game, highlighting key moments that shifted momentum in favor of the Knicks.

Ernie Johnson shares anecdotes about the fan energy and the pressure of performing in such a historic arena, while the analysts break down the tactical decisions that led to the win. The broadcast also touches on broader NHL storylines. Insider reporting suggests that the timing of connections between former coach Mike Babcock and the Edmonton Oilers has become a source of high-level frustration for the NHL Head Office.

This annoyance stems from ongoing scrutiny surrounding Babcock's potential return to coaching and the Oilers' internal deliberations. The discussion reflects the league's sensitivity to issues that could affect its public image and operational integrity. Further segments cover a variety of sports topics. There is commentary on Toronto Maple Leafs' coaching considerations, with a strong sentiment that Bruce Cassidy is not the right voice for the team at this time.

In the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes are engaged in a back-and-forth series described as thrilling to watch but grueling to play, as both teams battle for momentum. Golf updates feature Mito Pendrith reflecting on his putting performance at the RBC Canadian Open, expressing satisfaction with his early success on the greens.

Additionally, insights from tennis highlight Sebastian Korda's victory at the U.S. Open, where he admits to feeling like he is in a dream and avoids dwelling on the pressure of his final putt. Stephen A. Smith's perspective on the Knicks' loss adds a political twist, attributing the defeat to former President Trump's selfish motives, which introduces a layer of cultural commentary into the sports discourse.

The program weaves together these diverse narratives, showcasing the intersection of athletics, media, and broader societal themes





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Knicks Spurs Ernie Johnson Madison Square Garden Playoffs NHL Babcock Oilers Vegas Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes Mito Pendrith Sebastian Korda U.S. Open RBC Canadian Open Stephen A. Smith

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