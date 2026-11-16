Raye Leads 2027 Grammy Nominations with 11 Nods

Raye tops the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 nods, tying a female record. Beyoncé hits 100 total nods while Rosalía and Swift lead other major categories for the Feb 7 ceremony.

English singer-songwriter Raye leads the 2027 Grammy Award nominations with eleven nods, the Recording Academy announced Monday. This achievement ties her with Beyoncé for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist, a record previously set at the 2025 Grammys. The announcement highlights a strong showing for women across the major general field categories.

Raye Nominated in Major Grammy Categories

Raye is competing for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year for the first time in her career. Her nomination for Album of the Year is for This Music May Contain Hope , a critically acclaimed project. She is also nominated for Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, along with multiple pop and music video categories.

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This year marks her fifteenth career Grammy nomination, though she has yet to win a competitive award. She previously received the non-competitive Harry Belafonte Best Song for Social Change award from the Recording Academy. Her eleven nominations demonstrate her broad impact across multiple facets of the music industry this cycle.

Beyoncé Sets Historical Milestone at 100 Nods

Recording artist Beyoncé extends her status as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with her one hundredth nomination. She received her centennial nod for the track Morning Dew (Donk) in the R&B Solo Performance category. This milestone underscores her sustained dominance and relevance in the R&B genre over many years.

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Spanish singer Rosalía follows closely with nine nominations, fresh off winning Album of the Year at the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards for Lux . Rosalía is a first-time nominee in all her current categories, including Record, Song, and Album of the Year. Her list also includes Pop Solo Performance, Alternative Music Performance, Alternative Music Album, Latin Song, Global Music Performance, and Music Video.

Competitors in Top Album and Record Categories

Five other artists are tied with seven nominations each: Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, and first-time nominee Ella Langley. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas, and 2026 Best New Artist winner Olivia Dean each hold six nominations. The Album of the Year category features Rosalía's Lux , Bridgers' Lost Weekend , Dean's The Art of Loving , Langley's Dandelion , Mars' The Romantic , Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love , and Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl .

Taylor Swift's nomination marks her fifth consecutive studio album nominated for Album of the Year. Only Kendrick Lamar has achieved this same feat in Grammy history. The eligibility window for these nominations included recordings commercially released in the U.S. between August 31, 2025, and August 28, 2026. The final round of Grammy voting to determine winners runs from December 10 to January 7.

Record and Song of the Year Contenders

The Record of the Year category includes Dean's Man I Need , Langley's Choosin' Texas , Mars' I Just Might , Raye's Where Is My Husband! , Rodrigo's The Cure , Rosalía's Berghain featuring Björk and Yves Tumor, Swift's The Fate of Ophelia , and Tame Impala and Jennie's Dracula . Jennie of Blackpink is a first-time nominee, becoming the second K-pop artist nominated in this category after her bandmate Rosé last year.

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Song of the Year recognizes songwriters and features an almost identical list of tracks. It includes selections from Dean, Langley, Raye, Rodrigo, and Rosalía. Additional entries are Ariana Grande's Hate That I Made You Love Me , Swift's I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5 , and Mars' Risk It All . The Best New Artist category features Langley, Angine de Poitrine, Geese, Slayyyter, Sienna Spiro, Don Toliver, Remi Wolf, and The Womack Sisters.

2027 Grammy Awards Broadcast Details

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. praised the diversity of the nominees, noting the mix of first-time nominees and career milestone achievements. He highlighted the extraordinary range of genres, crafts, and backgrounds represented in the community. The 2027 Grammy Awards will air live on February 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

This broadcast marks the first time the ceremony has aired on ABC since 1972. The event will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will also be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. The event promises to celebrate the significant contributions of artists like Raye, Beyoncé, and Rosalía to the global music landscape.