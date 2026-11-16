Raye and Rosalia Lead 2027 Grammy Nominations With 15 Nods Each

Raye and Rosalia each earned 15 nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, while Taylor Swift secured her 100th career nomination. The ceremony will air February 7 on ABC.

Raye and Rosalia lead the 2027 Grammy nominations with fifteen nods each, the Recording Academy announced. Taylor Swift secured her one hundredth career Grammy nomination, extending her record as the most-nominated artist in the awards history.

Her latest nod is for the track Morning Dew (Donk) in the R&B solo performance category. Raye earned a career-high number of nominations and received her first-ever nods in all four major general field categories. These include record of the year, song of the year, and album of the year for This Music May Contain Hope. She also earned recognition for songwriter of the year, non-classical.

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Raye And Rosalia Lead Nominations

The British artist has never won a Grammy, despite previously receiving the noncompetitive Harry Belafonte best song for social change award. Rosalia follows with nine nominations in her first year of eligibility. Her album Lux earned a nomination for album of the year. She is also up for record of the year and song of the year.

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Other categories include pop solo performance and Latin song. Rosalia accepted the award for album of the year for Lux during the Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Taylor Swift secured a fifth consecutive studio album nomination for album of the year. Only one other artist has ever achieved this specific feat.

Her latest entry follows the eligible period for recordings commercially released in the United States between August 31, 2025, and August 28, 2026. This nomination highlights her sustained commercial and critical success over half a decade. Elsewhere in the major categories, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, and Ella Langley are tied with seven nominations each. Ella Langley marks her first appearance on the nominee list.

New Nominees Compete For Awards

Olivia Rodrigo also enters as a first-time nominee across all her listed categories. Her nominations span record of the year for The Cure and alternative music performance. The track Berghain by Rosalia featuring Bjork and Yves Tumor is also in the running. The best new artist category features a diverse group of first-time nominees.

Ella Langley competes against Angine de Poitrine, Geese, Slayyyter, Sienna Spiro, Don Toliver, Remi Wolf, and The Womack Sisters. Jennie is also a first-time nominee at the 2027 Grammys. Her bandmate Rose previously made history as the first K-pop artist nominated for record of the year for APT. Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, issued a statement congratulating all creators.

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He emphasized the privilege of recognizing artists at every career stage. Mason noted the extraordinary diversity of genres, crafts, and backgrounds in this year's list. He thanked voting members for honoring the music that moves the community. The final round of Grammy voting determines the winners.

Grammy Awards Air Date And Venue

This process occurs between December 10 and January 7. The 2027 Grammy Awards will air on February 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern. The broadcast airs live on ABC for the first time since 1972. The event takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Viewers can also stream the ceremony on Disney+ and Hulu. The event celebrates a wide range of musical achievements. Notable inclusions feature John Cale, who accepted the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award for The Velvet Underground in 2017 but has never been nominated before. The awards season promises to highlight the evolving landscape of global music.