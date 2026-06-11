Raydium's Solana-based Decentralized Exchange Discovered a Coding Flaw in Legacy AMM V3 Program, Allowing an Attack to Drain Funds from Deprecated Liquidity Pools

Raydium, a Solana-based decentralized exchange, discovered a coding flaw in its legacy AMM V3 program, which allowed an attacker to drain funds from several deprecated liquidity pools. The vulnerability was caused by the legacy program's inadequate validation of LP (liquidity provider) token mints, enabling the attacker to produce a phony LP token and withdraw money from the impacted pools. Raydium's treasury will fully reimburse all losses resulting from the exploit.

On the 10th of June, Solana-based decentralized exchange Raydium discovered a coding flaw in its legacy AMM V3 program, which allowed an attacker to drain funds from several deprecated liquidity pools .

The vulnerability was caused by the legacy program's inadequate validation of LP (liquidity provider) token mints, enabling the attacker to produce a phony LP token and withdraw money from the impacted pools. The exploit was limited to the deprecated AMM V3 codebase and did not affect current liquidity pools or active Raydium users. Raydium's treasury will fully reimburse all losses resulting from the exploit.

Despite the exploit, RAY's price action was at $0.5815, with concerns over a 8% weekly drop and a 30% monthly drop





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Raydium Decentralized Exchange AMM V3 Program Coding Flaw Deprecated Liquidity Pools Attacker Phony LP Token Raydium's Treasury Fully Reimburse All Losses Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Digital News Source Ambcrypto

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