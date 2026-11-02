Ravens Injury Crisis Deepens as Lamar Jackson Requires Thumb Surgery

Lamar Jackson's thumb injury forces him to IR, leaving the Baltimore Ravens with quarterback uncertainty and tough trade deadline decisions ahead.

Lamar Jackson suffered a devastating thumb injury on his first snap of Sunday afternoon, effectively ending his participation in the Baltimore Ravens' matchup against the Buffalo Bills. This event triggered a chain reaction of roster uncertainties and strategic dilemmas for the organization during NFL Week 8.

Ravens Quarterback Injury Crisis

Jackson missed 3½ games previously due to a high ankle sprain before returning to the field against the Bills. His return lasted only one play, as he sustained a thumb injury that required immediate removal from the contest. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter confirmed that Jackson will undergo thumb surgery and be placed on injured reserve. Head coach Jesse Minter stated there is no guarantee the injury will not end Jackson's season prematurely.

Also read Lamar Jackson Suffers Thumb Injury on First Play Back, Ruled Out Against Bills

The depth chart collapsed further when backup quarterback Tyler Huntley suffered a toe injury and was unable to return. Rookie free agent Joe Fagnano took over for the final 38 snaps of the game. Fagnano fumbled a snap on third down, contributing to the team's only turnovers. The Bills capitalized on these errors, securing a 36-10 victory over the struggling Ravens.

Roster Management and Trade Options

General Manager Eric DeCosta faces critical decisions with the November trade deadline approaching. The Ravens currently sit at 4-4 in last place within the competitive AFC North division. DeCosta previously traded a future second-round pick for center Cam Jurgens in October. He also attempted to acquire defensive end Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders before rescinding the deal after Crosby failed a physical examination.

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DeCosta must choose between pursuing another starting quarterback or accepting the current roster's limitations. Jacoby Brissett was recently benched by the Arizona Cardinals, creating potential market interest. Daniel Jones remains an available option in Indianapolis, where the Colts could save $13.8 million by trading him. Baltimore could also re-sign Cooper Rush, who played in their offense last season under a different scheme.

Team Performance and Future Outlook

The Ravens' performance issues extend beyond the quarterback position. The defense ranks 20th in points allowed per possession and EPA per defensive snap. Running back Derrick Henry has averaged only 3.6 yards per carry since Week 2, with a 41.8% success rate. The offensive line struggles are evident, as Jurgens has not provided a major upgrade since returning from a concussion suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Front office decisions regarding tight ends have also drawn criticism. The team re-signed Mark Andrews but allowed Isaiah Likely to leave in free agency. Likely has excelled with the New York Giants, while Andrews has struggled to generate explosive plays and has dropped four passes this season. Veteran players like Derrick Henry and Calais Campbell may prefer not to be traded at this stage of their careers. Young core players like Zay Flowers and Nate Wiggins are unlikely to be moved by DeCosta.

Contractual Implications for 2027

The long-term future of Lamar Jackson in Baltimore remains uncertain regardless of his immediate health status. Jackson carries a massive $84.8 million cap number for the 2027 season. His contract includes strict no-trade and no-tag clauses that limit the team's flexibility. If Jackson misses the remainder of the current season, his status for 2027 becomes even more complex. The organization must weigh the cost of retaining him against the potential of rebuilding around a healthier roster in the following year.