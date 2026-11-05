Rash of Pedestrian Collisions Sweeps GTA Following Clock Change

At least five pedestrians have been struck by vehicles in the Greater Toronto Area since Thursday night, including a critical incident involving a 79-year-old man. The surge in accidents follows the end of Daylight Saving Time, a period historically associated with increased collision rates due to reduced evening visibility.

A disturbing surge in traffic accidents involving pedestrians has swept through the Greater Toronto Area in recent days, leaving authorities and residents deeply concerned about public safety on local roadways.

According to the latest police reports, at least five separate incidents have occurred since Thursday night alone. The most critical of these events took place in the early hours of Thursday morning, involving a seventy-nine-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in the vicinity of O'Connor Drive and Coxwell Avenue. Emergency responders rushed the victim to a nearby trauma center, where he was admitted in life-threatening condition.

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GTA Pedestrian Accidents Linked to Clock Change

Police confirmed that the driver involved in this harrowing collision remained at the scene to assist with the investigation, a standard procedure that allows for immediate assessment of the circumstances surrounding the crash. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the vulnerability of pedestrians, particularly during periods of reduced visibility and changing traffic patterns. The timeline of these accidents reveals a tightly clustered series of events that suggest a potential correlation with the recent end of Daylight Saving Time.

Just thirty minutes before the critical incident in Toronto, a pedestrian was struck by a driver near McLaughlin Road and Derrydale Drive in Mississauga. While the injuries sustained by this individual were serious, they were reported to be non-life-threatening, offering a slight contrast to the severity of the earlier crash. Prior to Thursday, the city of Toronto experienced a wave of three additional collisions on Wednesday night.

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These included a fatal pedestrian-involved collision near Bathurst Street and Davis Drive in Newmarket around six in the evening. Furthermore, two other incidents in Etobicoke and North York, near Humberline Drive and Gordon Baker Road respectively, resulted in pedestrians being hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The clustering of these events over such a short period has raised questions about driver awareness and the dangers associated with the transition back to Standard Time.

Traffic Safety Risks After Daylight Saving Ends

Law enforcement agencies, including the Toronto Police Service, have long noted a historical trend of increased traffic collisions in the month following the shift back to Standard Time. The sudden loss of an hour of daylight in the evening rush hour disrupts circadian rhythms and reduces visibility for both drivers and pedestrians. This environmental change often leads to a lapse in attention and slower reaction times behind the wheel.

As darkness falls earlier, drivers may find it more difficult to spot pedestrians crossing streets, especially in areas with limited street lighting or complex intersections. Traffic safety experts are urging all road users to exercise heightened caution. Drivers are advised to slow down, be extra vigilant at intersections, and be prepared for unpredictable pedestrian movements. Pedestrians, on the other hand, are encouraged to wear high-visibility clothing and use crosswalks whenever possible.

Public urged to drive cautiously during darkness

The community is being reminded that the end of Daylight Saving Time requires a collective effort to adapt to the changing light conditions and prioritize safety on the roads. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and additional patrols may be implemented in high-risk areas to deter reckless driving and ensure that all drivers adhere to speed limits and traffic signals.