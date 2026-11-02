North Atlantic right whale Silt spotted with sixth calf off Quebec

Silt, a 38-year-old North Atlantic right whale, was seen with a previously unidentified calf off Anticosti Island in September, a rare late-season sighting that brings hope to conservationists.

A North Atlantic right whale mother and her calf were spotted off Anticosti Island in Quebec in September, exciting the cetologist community. The mother, Silt, was seen with a previously unidentified calf, according to a news release from the New England Aquarium.

Images were captured on Sept. 25 by researchers from the Mingon Island Cetacean Study and shared with the Anderson Cabot Centre for Ocean Life. After weeks analyzing sighting data and comparing photos, scientists determined that this was a new calf likely born during the 2025-2026 calving season that had gone unseen in winter surveys. Silt, the aquarium adds, is at least 38 years old.

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Silt Spotted in U.S. Calving Grounds

She was briefly seen in the southeastern U.S. calving grounds in February 2026, but then was not spotted from boat or aerial surveys in the spring or summer. Silt was briefly seen in the southeastern U.S. calving grounds in February 2026, so it is possible she had the calf there but snuck away before they were documented together. This is an exciting discovery for us so late in the year, said Anderson Cabot Centre scientist Amy Warren.

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The mother whale had been elusive since February. The grandmother also has three documented grandchildren, as well as one great-grandchild born in 2026. She has survived at least five fishing entanglement events, some leaving her with substantial scarring on her head and tail, the aquarium said. Her family has also experienced many injuries, and some have not been as lucky as Silt.

Family Suffers Deadly Hazards

In 2022, one of her calves was entangled in a net and died. Her first calf also died after being struck by a boat, the aquarium adds. Cetologists and other marine scientists say they wish to document the new calf more, and hope it avoids some of the deadly hazards that killed his siblings. This year calving season produced 24 mother-calf pairs, which is the most in 17 years.

The critically endangered marine creature has an estimated population of 380. Canada recovery strategy for the species began in 2014 under the Species at Risk Act. It was listed as endangered in 2005. With six offspring, Silt ranks fourth for having the most calves among mothers who gave birth in 2026.

Other Older Whales Also Produce Calves

Thirty-year-old Tripelago, another whale mother, was also spotted with her sixth known calf in the past year in Carolina. Forty-four-year-old Slalom was spotted with her seventh known calf in Daytona Beach and Magic, also 44, and her seventh calf were seen by Clearwater Marine Aquarium Georgia team. The Georgia team also spotted Juno, between 40 and 60 years old, with her ninth calf, and a Carolina team logged Mantis, also over 40 years old, with her eighth.

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Juno was first spotted in 1986 and is known to have given birth to nine calves. North right whale facts: Latin name Eubalaena glacialis (good, or true, whale of the ice). Weight up to 63,500 kg (140,000 lbs). Length up to 16 metres (52 feet).

Lifespan up to 70 years. Calving season from mid-November to mid-April. Other right whales (both endangered): North Pacific right whale (fewer than 500 remaining), Southern right whale (55,000 to 70,000).