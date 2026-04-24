Raptors Win, Severe Weather & More: Canada's Top News Stories

A roundup of the latest news from Canada, including a Raptors victory, weather alerts, political developments, international events, and consumer trends.

The Toronto Raptors secured a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3, fueled by a strong performance from Scottie Barnes who achieved a double-double, and a standout 33-point contribution from Canadian player RJ Barrett.

This win marks a significant moment in the series, potentially shifting momentum in favor of the Raptors. Beyond the basketball court, Canada is grappling with a variety of news stories. Parts of southern Manitoba are currently under a severe thunderstorm watch, prompting residents to prepare for potentially hazardous weather conditions. This weather event underscores the importance of preparedness and awareness regarding severe weather patterns.

In a surprising connection, the elaborate ice display recently showcased in downtown Toronto, a spectacle linked to the artist Drake, actually originated with ice harvested from Huron County, highlighting a local source behind a high-profile event. A tragic incident occurred on a British Columbia highway where a man was fatally struck while attempting to manage stray dogs. This heartbreaking event raises concerns about road safety and the welfare of animals.

On the political front, Canada’s top envoy to Washington has issued an apology for distributing an invitation to an event exclusively in English, a move that sparked criticism regarding inclusivity and linguistic sensitivity. Simultaneously, a parliamentary committee tasked with examining assisted dying is facing accusations of veering off course, with an expert warning that the proceedings have become unproductive. This raises questions about the effectiveness and focus of the committee’s work.

In recognition of impactful storytelling, the documentary series 'Heated Rivalry' has been awarded a prestigious Peabody Award for its nuanced portrayal of masculinity, presenting a non-toxic perspective on a traditionally complex topic. The recent NFL draft saw a remarkable showing of Canadian talent, with quarterback Fernando Mendoza, edge rusher David Bailey, and running back Jeremiyah Love being selected as the top three picks.

This achievement underscores the growing strength of Canadian football and the increasing recognition of Canadian athletes on the international stage. However, not all news is positive; a tourist’s attempt at a ‘pre-wedding challenge’ resulted in damage to a historic statue in Florence, Italy, sparking outrage and raising concerns about responsible tourism. Globally, there’s a renewed interest in nuclear power, with more countries considering it as an energy source, four decades after the Chornobyl disaster.

This shift reflects evolving energy needs and a reassessment of nuclear technology. Finally, a range of consumer-focused stories are gaining traction, including reviews of Canadian shampoo and conditioner brands praised for improving scalp and hair health, innovative smart laundry baskets designed to resolve household disputes, and roundups of budget-friendly beauty product dupes and last-minute discounts ahead of major sales events like Amazon’s Big Deal Days. The Shopping Trends team at CTV News operates independently, potentially earning commissions through affiliate links





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