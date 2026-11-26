Toronto hosts Brooklyn on Friday in an NBA Cup group-stage game after a three-day Thanksgiving break, with Kawhi Leonard and RJ Barrett sidelined by injuries.

Toronto will host the Brooklyn Nets (4-13) on Friday in an NBA Cup group-stage game, the first time this season the Raptors have gone three full days between games.

The Raptors (6-11) return from a rare three-day break that coincided with American Thanksgiving and followed a frustrating 116-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks (2-17) on Monday. Toronto took Tuesday off, then practiced Wednesday and Thursday. Backup guard Jamal Shead said fans should remember there is still a lot of season left. Realize that it is a long season and do not overreact, Shead said.

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Raptors Struggling With Eight Losses In Ten Games

I think we are struggling, but we were struggling last year. We figured it out when we got on a roll. Toronto has lost eight of its past 10 games and slipped to 10th in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors are 2-1 in NBA Cup play and sit second in East Group A of the league in-season tournament.

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A win over Brooklyn would be critical to Toronto's chances of advancing, but point differential could also come into play. First and foremost, we are trying to win the game. That is the No. 1 thing, the No. 1 focus for us, head coach Darko Rajakovic said. During the game, we are going to be following the point differential and what is going on.

Key Injuries To Leonard And Barrett Impact Game

If we are in a position to go for it, we are definitely going to go for it. Injuries to key players have contributed to the Raptors struggles. Kawhi Leonard, out with left knee swelling, and RJ Barrett, out with a mild right hamstring strain, will both miss Friday's game against the Nets. Both starters when healthy, they did individual workouts at Thursday's practice.

Leonard, who has started just two games this season, did some light movement exercises before working on his shot, while Barrett did shooting drills. Rajakovic said Leonard has also started doing some group work. For now, he is doing one basketball workout a day where he is on the court, Rajakovic said. He has been reacting really well so far.

Scottie Barnes Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner For Teammates

Everything that we put in front of him, his body, his knee has reacted really well. We are following all the instructions from doctors, and he is progressing according to that plan. Scottie Barnes hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for his teammates and their families Wednesday night at a downtown Toronto restaurant. He called the gathering special.

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We hang out so much, but we do not really see people, families, maybe sometimes for a bit after games, Barnes said. So just seeing people, having our families fly out and be able to spend that time with each other was pretty amazing. Shead said he appreciated Barnes hosting the dinner. Shead's family had come into town for the occasion, and his mom and sister were cooking a full Thanksgiving dinner after Thursday's practice.

Rookie Graves Likely To Attend Team Thanksgiving Gathering

Rookie teammate Allen Graves was likely to come over, too. We have just got to figure out how to get on a roll, and once we get it and find it, just maintain it, Shead said. We will see tomorrow. We will see how beneficial the break is tomorrow, Barnes said, courtside at OVO Athletic Centre.

After finishing his shooting drills, Barrett stood behind reporters to listen to Barnes's scrum. Barnes acknowledged his teammate and said the Raptors miss him on the court. Of course, man. He does so many things for our team, Barnes said.

Getting downhill, scoring the ball, he is always an open target when I pass it to him. Some way I find him at all times. Three-point line, driving, he cuts really well, excellent. Of course we miss him.