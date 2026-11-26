The Toronto Raptors used a rare three-day break over American Thanksgiving to regroup after a slow start, with Scottie Barnes hosting a team dinner before Friday's NBA Cup game against Brooklyn.

Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for teammates and their families Wednesday night at a downtown Toronto restaurant. The rare three-day break, coinciding with American Thanksgiving, gave the team a chance to pause and reset after a disappointing start.

Scottie Barnes Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner

Barnes called the gathering special. He said the team hangs out often but rarely sees each other's families, so having relatives fly in and spend time together was amazing. Toronto is 6-11 and coming off a frustrating 116-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. The Raptors took Tuesday off and practiced Wednesday and Thursday.

Also read NBA Cup 2026: Celtics avert disaster, Mavs roll listless Nuggets, Pistons deny Magic without Cade Cunningham

They host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday in an NBA Cup group-stage game. It is the first time this season Toronto has had three full days between games. Barnes said the team will see how beneficial the break is on Friday. Backup guard Jamal Shead appreciated Barnes hosting the dinner.

Advertisement

His family came into town, and his mom and sister were cooking a full Thanksgiving dinner after Thursday's practice. Rookie teammate Allen Graves was likely to come over too. Shead said fans should remember there is still a lot of season left despite the Raptors losing eight of their past 10 games and slipping to 10th in the Eastern Conference. Shead said people should realize it is a long season and not overreact.

Raptors Need Win Over Brooklyn Nets

He noted the team struggled last year too but figured it out and got on a roll. He said the Raptors must find a way to get on a roll and then maintain it. Toronto is 2-1 in NBA Cup play and sits second in East Group A of the in-season tournament. A win over Brooklyn would be critical to advancing, though point differential could also matter.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic said winning the game is the first and foremost focus. He said during the game the team will follow the point differential and if they are in a position to go for it, they will go for it. Injuries to key players have contributed to the Raptors struggles. Kawhi Leonard, out with left knee swelling, and RJ Barrett, out with a mild right hamstring strain, will miss Friday's game against the Nets.

Kawhi Leonard And RJ Barrett Workout

Both did individual workouts at Thursday's practice. Leonard, who has started just two games this season, did light movement exercises before working on his shot. Barrett did shooting drills. Rajakovic said Leonard has also started doing some group work and is doing one basketball workout a day on the court.

Advertisement

He said Leonard has reacted really well, his body and knee have responded well, and the team is following doctors' instructions as he progresses according to plan. After his shooting drills, Barrett stood behind reporters to listen to Barnes speak. Barnes acknowledged his teammate and said the Raptors miss him on the court. Barnes said Barrett does so many things, including getting downhill and scoring, and is always an open target when he passes.

Barnes said he finds Barrett at all times, whether at the three-point line or driving, and that Barrett cuts really well. He added that of course the team misses him.