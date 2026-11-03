Raptors Rally Past Clippers 125-118 Behind Scottie Barnes Fourth Quarter Heroics

Scottie Barnes scores 22 points including 15 in the fourth quarter as the Toronto Raptors overcome a 13-point deficit to defeat the struggling Los Angeles Clippers 125-118 on Monday night.

The Toronto Raptors completed a stunning fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 125-118 on Monday night at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Scottie Barnes led the charge for Toronto, scoring 15 of his 22 total points during the final period to ignite a decisive rally that erased a significant deficit.

Immanuel Quickley contributed 27 points for the Raptors, helping the team overcome a 13-point deficit that threatened to derail their chances late in the game. The victory provided a much-needed boost for Toronto, while the Clippers extended their losing streak to six consecutive games since their season-opening win against Sacramento on October 21.

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Barnes Sparks Fourth Quarter Comeback

The critical turning point arrived with 2:08 remaining in the game when Scottie Barnes hit a clutch turnaround jumper. This basket gave the Raptors their first lead of the fourth quarter and served as the catalyst for a 12-1 run that ultimately sealed the win. Barnes, who had been held in check for the first three quarters, took over the game when it mattered most, displaying the resilience that has defined his development as a star player in the NBA.

Clippers Struggle Despite Sanders Career High

Kobe Sanders had a breakout performance for Los Angeles, scoring a career-high 26 points in the loss. Sanders was one of the few bright spots for the Clippers, who have struggled to maintain consistency despite a high-priced roster. Gradey Dick made his first start for the team, contributing 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists in 29 minutes of play. Dick was part of the massive trade package that moved him from Toronto to Los Angeles, marking a new chapter in his career after the complex transaction that reshaped both franchises.

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Kawhi Leonard Absence and Trade Fallout

The matchup was viewed through the lens of the controversial trade that sent Kawhi Leonard from the Clippers to the Raptors. Leonard remains sidelined with a left knee injury, delaying his return to Southern California where he spent the previous seven seasons. His tenure with the Clippers is largely considered disappointing, ending with the franchise forfeiting five first-round draft picks and paying a $30 million fine in September for the Brandon Ingram trade. The trade, which included Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a pick swap, was agreed to in July but delayed pending an NBA investigation into the transaction.

Lue Plays Through Illness Amid Slump

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue was on the floor despite suffering from an illness that prevented him from holding a pregame news conference. Lue had been listed as a game-time decision by team spokespeople, highlighting the physical toll of managing a struggling team. The loss leaves Los Angeles in a precarious position as they attempt to halt their slide. Toronto, meanwhile, moves on with momentum, having proved they can overcome significant deficits against a talented opponent.