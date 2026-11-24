The Toronto Raptors announced that forward Kawhi Leonard will miss at least another week due to swelling in his left knee. This marks his 18th game missed this season as he continues recovery from individual workouts.

The Toronto Raptors confirmed on Tuesday that forward Kawhi Leonard will be sidelined for at least another week due to persistent swelling in his left knee.

The NBA club stated that while Leonard has been making progress, the team requires more time to manage the injury effectively before clearing him for play. Leonard has recently begun individual on-court workouts following treatment aimed at addressing the swelling. The organization pledged to provide another status update in one week regarding his recovery timeline and potential return to the lineup. At this point in the season, Leonard will have missed 18 games.

Also read Raptors’ Leonard out at least another week with knee ailment

Kawhi Leonard Knee Swelling Latest Update

He has not appeared on the court since being ruled out just before the tip-off of Toronto's third game of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 25. The team has issued similar updates on the last five Tuesdays, consistently stating that the swelling is being addressed and promising a new assessment in seven days. No specific timetable for his return was provided during these regular updates.

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The Raptors have two remaining games before they face the Houston Rockets in Houston next Tuesday. The team must navigate this short stretch without their veteran star as they look to build momentum for the remainder of the schedule. Leonard, who is 35 years old, has a well-documented history of knee injuries. His presence has been highly anticipated since the club completed an off-season trade with the Los Angeles Clippers for his services.

The acquisition was delayed while the NBA investigated Leonard and Clippers leadership for alleged salary cap circumvention. Once cleared, Leonard signed a two-year, US$115 million contract extension that runs through the 2028-29 season, including a player option for the second year. This ongoing absence adds to the uncertainty surrounding the franchise's performance. Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see if the medical staff can stabilize the condition before the mid-December stretch.

Raptors Medical Staff Cautious Injury Management

The team's medical staff has been cautious, prioritizing long-term health over immediate availability. This approach reflects the complexities of managing a high-priced star with a fragile physical history. The next week will be critical in determining the roster's configuration for the upcoming road trip. Coaches will need to adjust strategies without Leonard's two-way impact on both ends of the floor.

The update comes as the league monitors player workload and injury prevention protocols. The Raptors' situation highlights the risks associated with relying heavily on players with extensive injury histories. As the deadline for the next update approaches, the organization remains tight-lipped about specific medical details. They continue to focus on supportive care and gradual rehabilitation efforts.