Raptors' Kawhi Leonard completes left knee swelling treatment, begins return to play process

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday that Kawhi Leonard has completed treatment for swelling in his left knee and will begin the return to play process in Toronto, with his progress to be updated in one week.

The Toronto Raptors confirmed Tuesday night that forward Kawhi Leonard has successfully completed treatment to address swelling in his left knee. The team released a two paragraph statement at 7 p.m. ET saying Leonard will now begin the return to play process in Toronto.

The Raptors added that his progress will be updated in one week. The Raptors announced two days after the initial injury that Leonard would miss at least a week due to the swelling. Leonard was acquired by Toronto during an off-season trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. He played the Raptors first two games of the season before being placed on the team injury report one hour before tipoff of an Oct. 25 game in Minnesota.

Also read Raptors: Leonard completes knee swelling treatment, will be evaluated in one week

Kawhi Leonard Knee Injury Timeline

He has missed four games so far and will miss a fifth when the Raptors visit the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Toronto is 2-2 without him in the lineup. While the Raptors said an MRI last week did not find an acute injury, Leonard has a troubled history with both knees. He missed time during his 2018-19 season with Toronto because of a left patellar injury that appeared to still bother him during the Raptors championship run.

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Teammate Danny Green said during Toronto Eastern Conference final against Milwaukee that Leonard was playing through pain. The left knee issues persisted after Leonard signed with the Clippers for the 2019-20 season, with the team often resting him on the second night of back-to-backs. Leonard has more recently dealt with significant injuries to his right knee, including a torn anterior cruciate ligament sustained during the 2021 playoffs that kept him out the following season.

He is in his second stint with the Raptors after a dominant 2018-19 season in which he led Toronto to its only title. He picked up his second NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award in the process. This season, Leonard averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals over the first two games while shooting just 32 per cent. The Raptors have not provided a specific timeline for his return beyond the one-week update.

Raptors Season Impact Without Leonard

His absence has left Toronto without its top offseason acquisition as the team navigates the early schedule. Leonard initially joined the Raptors in a 2018 trade and delivered a championship in his only full season with the franchise. He then left for the Clippers in free agency before being traded back to Toronto. His knee management has been a recurring theme throughout his career, with both the Raptors and Clippers carefully monitoring his workload.

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The current issue is specifically with his left knee, which has caused problems in the past. The team statement did not indicate whether Leonard would travel with the Raptors on their current road trip. Toronto plays in Denver on Wednesday before returning home. Leonard was seen on the bench during the Oct. 25 game in Minnesota, looking on during the second half.

Leonard Return To Play Process Update

He has not played since the team placed him on the injury report that day. The Raptors are expected to provide another update on Leonard status in one week. Until then, Toronto will continue to play without the two-time Finals MVP as he works through the return to play process.