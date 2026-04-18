Raptors' Jurassic Park Tailgate Moves to Ticketed Raffle System for Playoff Access

Toronto Raptors fans will need to enter a free raffle via the team's mobile app to gain access to the popular Jurassic Park tailgate party outside Scotiabank Arena during the NBA playoffs. This new policy, implemented by MLSE, has drawn criticism from fans despite being used for previous Maple Leafs events.

Maple Leaf Square , affectionately known as Jurassic Park by the devoted fanbase of the Toronto Raptors , has historically been a vibrant epicenter of shared excitement and unwavering camaraderie during playoff seasons. This year, however, a notable shift in access policy means that fans eager to partake in the popular tailgate festivities will need to secure their entry through a free ticket obtained via a raffle.

With the Raptors making their triumphant return to the NBA playoffs after a four-year hiatus, their home and away games will once again be broadcast on a large screen within the iconic Maple Leaf Square, situated just outside Gate 6 at the Scotiabank Arena. To manage attendance and ensure a structured experience, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) has implemented a complimentary raffle system, accessible exclusively through the official Raptors mobile application. The window for entering this raffle opens at 9 a.m. on the day preceding each playoff game and concludes at noon. Winners will be promptly notified by 1 p.m. on the same afternoon, with each successful entry granting up to two passes for a single game. Jurassic Park will officially open its gates two hours prior to the scheduled game tip-off, and entry will be closed once halftime has commenced, signaling the end of access for new attendees. The Raptors are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in an away game this Saturday at 1 p.m., marking their first playoff appearance in a significant period. While the implementation of a raffle system for fan gatherings is not entirely novel, as it has been previously utilized for Toronto Maple Leafs tailgate parties held in the same locale, the announcement has ignited a swift and vocal backlash from Raptors fans across online platforms. Many have voiced their displeasure with the new ticketed entry approach. On the social media platform X, a fan humorously responded to the Raptors' official announcement of the raffle, suggesting that fans might be entering “for the honor of standing outside.” Further compounding the criticism, a number of fans have directed their ire towards Keith Pelley, the president of MLSE, whom they hold responsible for the decision to transition to a raffle-based entry system. The sentiment of disappointment and frustration is palpable, with one fan expressing a stark wish: “I hope y’all get eliminated for doing this sh–.” This strong reaction underscores the deep connection fans feel to the traditional open-access nature of Jurassic Park and their perceived disappointment with measures that could potentially limit that accessibility during a highly anticipated playoff run





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