Raptors Guard A.J. Lawson Finds Unconditional Joy and Canine Companionship with His French Bulldog, Nine

Toronto Raptors guard A.J. Lawson shares his deep affection for his French bulldog, Nine, detailing their unique bond, Nine's personality quirks, and the simple joys they find in everyday life, including Nine's role in lifting Lawson's spirits after games and travels.

For Toronto Raptors guard A.J. Lawson , the most rewarding part of his day, outside of basketball, is returning home to his French bulldog, Nine. Nine, a stout and eternally enthusiastic canine with striking heterochromia – one green and one blue eye – is always ready for a walk, even if his stamina is somewhat limited. Lawson describes Nine as his favorite daily ritual, a constant source of joy.

He acquired Nine over two and a half years ago while playing for the Dallas Mavericks, a time that coincided with his jersey number. The story of how Nine came into his life is particularly amusing. During a haircut, Lawson mentioned his desire for a French bulldog to his barber, who happened to be a breeder. Upon seeing photos, Lawson was instantly captivated by Nine's distinctive merle coat and mismatched eyes, knowing he had to have him. This decision was also influenced by his longing for his original dog, Zero, a French bulldog-Boston terrier mix. Zero, named after Lawson's jersey number four years prior, has a charming anecdote of his own. As an only child who consistently requested a dog, Lawson's parents were initially resistant. However, after he brought Zero home, they quickly developed a deep affection for him, and Zero eventually became their dog, now residing with them. Lawson emphasizes that Nine and Zero share an inseparable bond, referring to them fondly as his boys. A significant advantage Nine possesses over Zero is his ability to travel. Lawson has relocated three times with Nine, who comfortably travels in a carry-on bag. Lawson expresses gratitude for flying in first class, a necessity due to his height, which would make shared economy seating impossible. Nine, despite his somewhat tough exterior, is described as a loving companion who can become anxious and fearful in new situations. At home, he is a wonderfully calm and cuddly presence, preferring quiet time with Lawson, his family, or his girlfriend. However, when exposed to larger groups of people or left alone for extended periods, his behavior can change. Lawson recounts an instance where Nine, after a week-long road trip, expressed his displeasure by destroying a shoe rack, specifically targeting his girlfriend's belongings while leaving Lawson's shoes untouched. Although his girlfriend was understandably upset, Lawson finds it difficult to remain angry with Nine due to his generally good nature and the overwhelming affection he inspires. The mere thought of Nine's perpetually smiling face brings Lawson joy, and he often finds himself smiling while discussing his dog. The unconditional happiness Nine displays upon Lawson's return is a powerful mood booster, especially after a challenging day on the court or enduring the rigors of travel. Lawson makes it a priority to take Nine for a walk daily, cherishing this special time together. While Nine possesses a surprising athleticism for a French bulldog, described as athletic and toned, his energy levels are notably lower than average. Weighing around 25 pounds, he is a compact and grounded dog, and his walks typically last between fifteen to twenty-five minutes before he becomes fatigued. Upon returning home, they often share a small treat or a new toy, highlighting Nine's simple joys. These moments with Nine serve as a gentle reminder for Lawson to appreciate the smaller pleasures in life. He acknowledges that Nine is, after all, just a dog, yet the happiness he derives from their companionship is profound, even leading to him smiling during conversations about his pet in the locker room





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

A.J. Lawson Toronto Raptors French Bulldog Pet Ownership Animal Companionship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Toronto Police Officer Charged with Manslaughter in Niagara Falls ShootingA Toronto Police Constable, Andrew Lawson, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Niagara Falls hotel on July 30, 2025. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigation found reasonable grounds to believe Lawson committed a criminal offence during the arrest of a man wanted for parole violations. The deceased was a 40-year-old man. Lawson, a member of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad, has been suspended with pay, and the Toronto Police Association has called the charges an unfortunate development, citing a dynamic physical altercation during the arrest.

Read more »

RJ Barrett has blunt response to Toronto Raptors doubtersBeing overlooked has become sort of a routine for the 2025-26 Toronto Raptors, and RJ Barrett says they wouldn't have it any other way. On Tuesday, 1…

Read more »

Raptors shrug off underdog status in return to NBA postseasonScottie Barnes-led Raptors are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2022

Read more »

Raptors’ Brandon Ingram will ‘be ready’ for Toronto’s first playoff series since 2022Saturday’s game against the Cavaliers marks the all-star’s 11th postseason appearance

Read more »

Raptors will have to play hard versus Cavaliers forwardsBeing over six-foot-seven would be considered tall in most walks of life, but in the NBA, that makes you an undersized forward. That will be Toronto Raptors’ challenge in their first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Read more »

NBA Action: Cavaliers vs. Raptors, Political Developments, and Global ConcernsThis collection of news highlights includes a report on an NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors, a protest by blue-collar workers in Montreal, and discussions surrounding Alberta's electoral map, the mental health crisis in Ukraine, and Canadian bishops' statements regarding political matters. Additionally, it touches on the filming of 'The White Lotus' in France, golfer Jon Rahm's focus on his sport, environmental concerns related to the Iran war, and recommendations for AI content labeling.

Read more »