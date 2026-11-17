The Toronto Raptors say Kawhi Leonard will miss at least another week as he deals with swelling in his left knee, while Scottie Barnes was available to play through an illness.

The Toronto Raptors will be without forward Kawhi Leonard for at least another week as he deals with swelling in his left knee, the team said Tuesday before hosting the New York Knicks.

The Raptors said Leonard has made progress in his strength and conditioning program. The team said it would provide another update in a week. All-star Scottie Barnes was made available to play after he was listed as questionable due to an illness. Leonard, who has a history of knee injuries, has not played since being ruled out just before tipoff of Toronto's third game of the season, Oct. 25 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Also read Raptors announce that Kawhi Leonard to be out at least another week

Raptors Leonard Knee Swelling Updates

A timetable for Leonard's return was not provided at the time. The Raptors have issued updates on the last four Tuesdays saying the swelling is being addressed and to expect an update in a week. The Raptors acquired the 35-year-old Leonard in an off-season trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. The trade was delayed while the NBA investigated Leonard and the Clippers' leadership for salary cap circumvention.

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Once the trade was complete, Leonard signed a two-year US$115 million extension. That extension would run through the 2028-29 season if he picks up his second-year player option. Leonard was seen looking on during an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Washington on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, before his absence began. The team has not provided a specific date for his return.

Toronto continues to evaluate the swelling in his left knee while he works on his strength and conditioning. Barnes had been listed as questionable because of an illness, but the Raptors made him available to play against the Knicks. His status was a separate matter from Leonard's knee issue. The update on Leonard came before tipoff against New York, the latest in a series of weekly updates from the team.

Leonard Return Timetable Not Set

Each of the last four Tuesdays, the Raptors have said the swelling is being addressed and that another update would come in a week. Leonard's absence dates to Oct. 25, when he was ruled out shortly before Toronto's third game of the season against Minnesota. He has not appeared in a game since. The 35-year-old forward has a history of knee injuries, which the team has taken into account while managing the swelling.

No return timetable has been set. Toronto acquired Leonard from the Clippers in an off-season trade. The deal was held up while the NBA investigated Leonard and the Clippers' leadership for salary cap circumvention. After the trade was completed, Leonard signed a two-year US$115 million extension.

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The deal would run through the 2028-29 season if he picks up his second-year player option. The Raptors said Tuesday that Leonard has made progress in his strength and conditioning program. The team expects to provide another update in a week. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.