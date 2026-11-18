Toronto Raptors all-star Scottie Barnes will miss the game against the Washington Wizards as he recovers from a groin injury, while Canadian swingman RJ Barrett is questionable with right hamstring tightness. The Raptors enter the contest on a five-game losing streak and remain without Kawhi Leonard due to left knee swelling.

Toronto Raptors all-star forward Scottie Barnes will miss tonight's game against the visiting Washington Wizards as he continues to recover from a groin injury. Barnes played 34 minutes in the Raptors' 111-102 loss to the visiting New York Knicks last night.

He had been listed as questionable leading up to that game because of an illness. The 24-year-old forward missed four games with the groin injury before returning for back-to-back home games against the Knicks. The Raptors also announced that Canadian swingman RJ Barrett is questionable with right hamstring tightness. Barrett played 39 minutes in last night's loss to New York.

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Injuries Keep Leonard Out

Forward Kawhi Leonard remains out for Toronto as he addresses swelling in his left knee. He has not played since appearing in the team's first two games of the season. An update on Leonard's progress is expected on Tuesday. His absence has been a major blow for a Raptors team that has struggled with injuries to its top players.

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Toronto enters tonight's game against Washington with a record of 5-9 and on a five-game losing streak. The team has found it difficult to build momentum while missing key contributors. After tonight's game, the Raptors will continue their schedule as they look to end their skid and get back into the win column. For Toronto sports fans, it has been a tough run recently, with both the Maple Leafs and Raptors struggling to get back into the win column.

The Raptors will hope to change that against the Wizards. Barnes has been the team's leader when healthy, but his groin issue and recent illness have limited his availability. His status for future games will be evaluated as he recovers. Barrett's hamstring tightness is another concern for a team already dealing with multiple injuries.

Raptors Face Washington Wizards

His playing status will likely be determined closer to game time. Leonard's knee swelling has kept him sidelined for an extended period, and the team is awaiting further updates on his condition. His return timeline remains uncertain. Toronto's depth will be tested again tonight as the Raptors host Washington at Scotiabank Arena.

The team will need other players to step up in the absence of Barnes and possibly Barrett. The Raptors' five-game losing streak has dropped them to 5-9 on the season. They will look to snap that skid against a Wizards team also trying to find consistency. Barnes, Barrett and Leonard are all key parts of Toronto's rotation.

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Their injuries have forced the coaching staff to adjust lineups and minutes distribution. As the Raptors await updates on Leonard and monitor Barrett's hamstring, the focus for now is on tonight's matchup with Washington. The team is aiming to end its losing streak and get back on track.