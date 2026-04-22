Raptors Face Uphill Battle After Falling to 0-2, Ingram's Struggles Highlight Concerns

Toronto Raptors are down 2-0 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their playoff series, with Brandon Ingram's poor shooting performance being a major factor. The team's future and Ingram's role are now under scrutiny.

The Toronto Raptors find themselves in a precarious position, trailing 2-0 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their playoff series. A significant contributing factor to their struggles is the performance of forward Brandon Ingram , who has shot a dismal 8-for-24 in the first two games.

While the Raptors were optimistic about their team's potential, particularly with Ingram as their offensive focal point, their current trajectory points towards an early exit from the playoffs. The team appeared de-energized after returning home from their initial losses, despite a day of rest. Their regular season success against the Cavaliers feels distant, as Cleveland has significantly improved with the addition of James Harden. The Raptors' performance in Game 2 was described as 'flaccid,' with players appearing defeated.

Coach Darko Rajakovic has focused on the team's youth as a learning experience, but Ingram's struggles are becoming a major concern. At 28 years old and with 10 years of NBA experience, Ingram is expected to deliver in crucial moments, yet he's failing to do so, drawing comparisons to past Raptors players who faltered in the playoffs. The coach's deflection to 'narratives' signals a shift from focusing on winning to managing the perception of loss.

The core issue isn't simply Ingram's shooting percentage, but whether he's genuinely trying to impact the game. If his struggles persist, the Raptors face a critical offseason decision regarding their team's construction. Scottie Barnes' potential is undeniable, but his growth will be limited if Ingram cannot consistently contribute offensively. The NBA landscape is dominated by teams with multiple superstar talents, a luxury the Raptors currently lack.

They haven't had elite draft picks or successful free-agent signings recently, leaving them as a competent but ultimately limited team. While Toronto has a history of fan support even during less successful periods, the championship win may have raised expectations. Game 3 isn't about winning the series, but about demonstrating progress and convincing fans that the team is heading in the right direction. A loss could further erode confidence and raise questions about the franchise's future.

The presence of James Harden on the Cavaliers adds another layer of difficulty, and the Raptors need to show resilience and fight, even if a series comeback is unlikely





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