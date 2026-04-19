Raptors Coach Rajakovic Demands Defensive Improvement After Game 1 Loss

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has called for a significant defensive upgrade following the team's Game 1 playoff loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Key players like Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett expressed the need for better on-ball defense and consistent 48-minute effort, while Brandon Ingram highlighted the impact of turnovers and inexperience. The team looks to address these issues ahead of Game 2.

Following their Game 1 defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers , Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has emphasized the team's urgent need to improve their defensive performance. The Raptors fell short in their playoff opener, losing 126-113, with only a few bright spots to take away from the contest. Scottie Barnes emerged as a key contributor, tallying 21 points and seven assists, leading a youthful Raptors squad that largely lacked NBA playoff experience.

Despite the intense atmosphere of a sold-out Rocket Arena, Barnes felt the team managed the environment and the crowd effectively, acknowledging that the game's outcome was not what they desired. He pinpointed the Cavaliers' high scoring rate and efficient transition offense as major factors in their loss. Barnes specifically highlighted the need for better on-ball defense, aiming to prevent easy baskets and limit the Cavaliers' ability to drive to the rim for layups and dunks. RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ontario, led the Raptors in scoring with 24 points. All-star Brandon Ingram contributed 17 points, but his offensive output was notably lower than his regular-season production, taking only nine field goal attempts. Ingram acknowledged that his limited shot attempts were not conducive to winning basketball games and expressed a need to find ways to be effective despite opposing defensive schemes. He also observed that the Raptors tended to falter in the final minutes of each quarter, allowing the Cavaliers to build momentum. Ingram stressed the importance of playing with sustained intensity for the entire 48 minutes of the game, noting that their margin for error is small in the playoffs. He called for greater focus and a commitment to learning from this initial playoff experience, particularly in the crucial closing minutes of quarters. The Raptors' typically potent fast-break offense, which led the NBA in regular-season scoring, was significantly stifled, producing only three points on one fast break against the Cavaliers. Barnes attributed this to the Cavaliers' effective transition defense and a deliberate strategy to contain the Raptors' speed. Coach Rajakovic identified turnovers as the primary issue, stating that the team committed 17 turnovers and did not take care of the ball sufficiently, often being careless with possession. He stressed the necessity of significantly improving ball control. Rajakovic also noted the absence of their usual starting point guard, Immanuel Quickley, who was sidelined with a mild right hamstring strain. Quickley's absence was felt, as he had been a consistent offensive and playmaking force for the Raptors throughout the regular season. Jamal Shead made his playoff debut in Quickley's stead, joining Barnes, Ingram, Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl in the starting lineup. Shead, in his second season, provided effort in trying to contain the Cavaliers' potent backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, with Barnes also tasked with defensive responsibilities alongside him. Barnes acknowledged Shead's efforts and the need to play physically while managing foul trouble. Rookie players such as Shead, Ja’Kobe Walter, and centre Collin Murray-Boyles all saw significant minutes in their first taste of NBA playoff action. Ingram suggested that inexperience played a role in the team's performance, with some younger players potentially overwhelmed by the playoff stage and focusing on individual efforts on both ends of the court. The second game of this best-of-seven series is scheduled to take place in Cleveland on Monday. The Raptors are now focused on regrouping and addressing these key areas of concern before their next matchup





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