Toronto Raptors forwards RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are ruled out for tonight's game against the Washington Wizards due to injury management and soreness, adding to the team's struggles on the court.

TORONTO - Star forwards RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes will miss the Toronto Raptors' game tonight against the visiting Washington Wizards. The absence of these two key players adds another layer of difficulty for a Toronto sports landscape that has seen significant challenges recently.

It has been a tough run for Toronto sports fans as the Leafs and Raptors both struggle to get back into the win column. Head coach Darko Rajakovic said pre-game that Barnes's groin injury management had been planned with Toronto scheduled to play three games in four nights. The shortened rotation is a direct result of this congested schedule, forcing the coaching staff to prioritize player health over immediate results.

Also read Scottie Barnes out for Raptors vs Wizards with groin injury, RJ Barrett questionable

Barrett Ruled Out With Hamstring Issues

Barrett was out with a sore right hamstring that has limited his effectiveness in recent games. Rajakovic said that Barrett felt tightness after playing 39 minutes in the Raptors' 111-102 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The extended minutes likely contributed to the physical wear and tear that has sidelined the star forward for this upcoming matchup. Barnes played 34 minutes in the loss, although he was considered questionable leading up to the game with an illness.

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He missed four games with the groin injury before returning for back-to-back home games against the Knicks. The recurring nature of the injury management for Barnes highlights the ongoing physical toll on the team's core players. Forward Kawhi Leonard remains out for the Raptors as he addresses swelling in his left knee. He has been out since appearing in Toronto's first two games of the season, and an update on his progress is expected Tuesday.

Raptors Face Wizards Amid Injury Crisis

Toronto (5-9) has struggled with injuries to its top players and enters the game against the Wizards on a five-game losing streak. Washington (4-11) has lost eight in a row, setting up a critical test for both franchises looking to turn their seasons around. The Raptors' inability to field their best lineup against a struggling Wizards team raises questions about their resilience and depth. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026. The Canadian Press