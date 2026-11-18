Jalen Brunson scored 31 points and hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:25 left as the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 111-102 on Tuesday, handing Toronto its fifth consecutive defeat.

Jalen Brunson drilled a three-pointer with 1:25 left to play as the New York Knicks escaped with a 111-102 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.

Brunson's three started a 9-0 run as Toronto did not score a single point in the closing 90 seconds of the game. It was the second straight loss to the Knicks in three days. New York also won 112-108 in overtime on Sunday. Twice the Toronto Raptors held fourth-quarter leads over the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks and twice they lost.

Also read Brunson's 31 points lead Knicks past Raptors for second straight win

Brunson Leads Knicks Comeback Win

Brunson had a game-high 31 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, as New York again erased a 13-point Toronto lead after rallying on Sunday. Ja'Kobe Walter, who led the Raptors with 25 points including a career-high seven three-pointers, said that he and his teammates have to limit mistakes at the end of the game. That's when you've got to lock in the most, you know? said Walter.

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The winning teams, the championship teams, they don't make those mistakes at the end of the game. That's when they really lock in on the basics. We've just got to stick to our roots. We can't let it slip at the end.

Scottie Barnes scored 20 points and pulled down four rebounds as the Raptors lost their fifth straight. RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont. , had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists after facing criticism for defensive lapses in Sunday's loss. Walter had a laundry list of issues he thought Toronto needed to fix before hosting the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Walter Calls for Defensive Improvements

Rebounding, getting the 50-50 balls, knowing the coverages, playing defence, said Walter when asked on what fourth-quarter issues needed addressing. Really, just especially for us, just playing defence. That's our identity, said Walter. We can't let them get open shots.

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We can't let their shooters get shots, best players making plays, just limiting those plays, and then offensively, just moving the ball, making the right plays, playing hard. Four of Toronto's six turnovers came in the fourth quarter, but the Raptors had problems throughout Tuesday's game. Free throws were an issue for Toronto in both games against the Knicks. The Raptors were 10 for 19, 52.6 per cent, in Sunday's loss and 10 for 18, 55.6 per cent, on Tuesday.

New York dominated the glass, outrebounding the hosts 44-23 on Tuesday and Toronto's bench only managed 13 points to the Knicks' 26. Honestly, I think we played better than we did the last game, said Barrett. Definitely not the best feeling to lose this game. But at the end of the day, we played better than we did last time.

Season Records and Next Game

The Raptors are now 5-9 on the season, while the Knicks improved to 8-6. Toronto will look to end its skid when it hosts the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Washington is 4-11. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026.