Yella Beezy convicted of hiring gunman who fatally shot rapper MO3 on Dallas interstate

Rapper Yella Beezy was convicted of capital murder for hiring the gunman who fatally shot rapper MO3 on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Rapper Yella Beezy was found guilty on Wednesday of hiring the gunman who fatally shot rapper MO3 in a brazen daylight attack on a busy Dallas interstate in 2020.

Yella Beezy, 35, whose real name is Markies Conway, was unanimously convicted of capital murder by a Dallas County jury in the death of MO3, whose real name was Melvin Noble. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In September, a jury found Kewon White guilty of capital murder for fatally shooting Noble. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

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Yella Beezy Convicted of Capital Murder

Prosecutors said the killing was the result of an escalating feud between Conway and Noble that had lasted years. Both men lived in Dallas. Prosecutors said Conway paid White US$40,000 for the shooting. Noble, 28, was driving on Interstate 35 in south Dallas around noon on Nov. 11, 2020, when White pulled alongside him, authorities said.

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White stepped out of his vehicle holding a gun. Noble got out of his own vehicle and began running on the freeway as White shot at him, authorities said. Prosecutor Tommy Adams said White wore a mask and fired over 40 rounds from an AK-47-style pistol while chasing Noble. White shot Noble and a bystander who was inside a car, police said.

The bystander survived, but Noble died at a hospital. During closing arguments, prosecutors showed jurors a video clip of Conway talking about revenge in an interview, saying he would get his lick back. Prosecutor Krystal Biggins drew a comparison between Noble's killing and a roadway shooting that injured Conway in 2018.

Prosecutors Describe the Interstate Shooting

In October 2018, Conway survived being shot while driving on a tollway in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville when someone pulled up next to him and opened fire, hitting him three times. This was for the world to see, Biggins said. Over a rap beef, we are here for capital murder. The defence argued prosecutors had not proven their case.

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This is capital murder and the state has brought you a lot of speculation, defence attorney John Gussio said. Noble had more than 800,000 Instagram followers and was best known for a 2019 remix of Errybody, with Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper Boosie Badazz. Conway is best known for his 2017 single, That's On Me, and the 2019 song Bacc At It Again with Quavo and Gucci Mane.

Musician Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, sits in court during his murder-for-hire trial in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. The story was reported by Jamie Stengle and Kendria Lafleur of The Associated Press.