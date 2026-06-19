Ranking the top 11 teams that can win the 2027 NBA championship

The 2027 NBA championship is still up for grabs, and we've ranked the top 11 teams that can win it all. From the 53-win Knicks to the 19-win Pacers, we take a look at the teams that have the talent and potential to make a deep run in the playoffs.

The 2027 NBA championship is still up for grabs, and we've ranked the top 11 teams that can win it all. The 53-win Knicks , who won the championship, are not the only team that can win next year's crown.

The Rockets, who lost All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet to an ACL injury and starting center Steven Adams to season-ending ankle surgery, still managed to win 52 games during the regular season. They have talent, starting with Kevin Durant, who made the All-NBA Second Team at age 37. The returns of VanVleet and Adams could cure what ails them, and collective improvement from the under-25 contingent could propel them into more serious contention.

The 19-win Pacers are also contenders, so long as All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton returns to form from an Achilles injury that kept him out all of last season. He is that special, capable of coalescing a roster into a whole greater than the sum of its parts. Indiana returns All-Star forward Pascal Siakam and much of a core that reached Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, as Haliburton suffered his injury.

The Pistons won 60 regular-season games and captured the East's No. 1 seed for the first time in two decades, sending 24-year-old point guard Cade Cunningham to the All-NBA First Team and 22-year-old center Jalen Duren to the Third Team. The positives end there. Detroit required a 3-1 comeback and an injury to Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner to escape the opening round against the East's No. 8 seed. The Cavaliers are climbing those playoff rungs, too.

They made the playoffs for the first time of the post-LeBron James era in 2023 and lost in the first round. They reached the second round in 2024 and 2025, before breaking through this past season to the Eastern Conference finals, where they were swept by the eventual champion New York Knicks.

The Lakers will boast Luka Dončić, who led the Dallas Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals, who just made a sixth All-NBA First Team, and who they acquired for cents on a dollar midway through the previous season. Unless he accepts a massive pay cut, the Lakers must decide whether it is worth tying more of Dončić's prime to a 41-year-old LeBron James





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