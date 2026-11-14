Rangers Rally Past Canucks 5-1 Behind Glenn Gawdin's First Career NHL Goals

New York Rangers defeat Vancouver Canucks 5-1 as Glenn Gawdin scores twice in his hometown. The win ends a losing skid for New York while Vancouver suffers their seventh straight defeat.

The New York Rangers reversed their recent momentum by defeating the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Friday, utilizing a dominant offensive surge in the second period to close out their four-game western road trip. Glenn Gawdin secured his first two career NHL goals for the Rangers, who improved their record to 12-8-1 with the victory.

Gawdin Scores Twice in Hometown Return

Gleb Gawdin, a 29-year-old depth forward called up from the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack on Tuesday, delivered a historic performance in front of friends and family in Vancouver. Gawdin hails from the Vancouver suburb of Richmond, B.C., and his contributions sparked an immediate offensive onslaught for New York. After the Rangers had trailed 1-0 earlier in the contest, Gawdin's two early-second-period goals shifted the entire dynamic of the game.

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The first of Gawdin's goals came at 13:00 into the second period following a costly error by Canucks goalie Leevi Merilaninen. Merilaninen attempted to clear the puck but struck Rangers forward Filip Chytil, causing the puck to deflect directly to Gawdin, who quickly fired a shot into the net to give New York a 3-1 lead. Fifty-three seconds later, Gawdin extended the advantage to 4-1 by deflecting a shot from defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. These back-to-back scores ended a rapid three-minute and nine-second scoring burst that effectively put the game out of reach for the visitors.

Rangers Offense Outpaces Canucks Early Lead

Despite the eventual blowout, the Vancouver Canucks (3-17-1) opened the scoring midway through the first period. Elias Pettersson deflected a long-range blast from defenseman Zeev Buium past Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand to give Vancouver a 1-0 advantage. The goal marked Pettersson's first even-strength goal since Jan. 13, showcasing a rare offensive display from the Canucks center during a struggling season. The Rangers responded just before the intermission when Gabe Perreault scored.

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Perreault collected a pass from teammate Alexis Lafreniere and unleashed a shot that hit the back of the net and popped out for a level score. The second period saw the Rangers completely take over, adding three more goals. Oliver Bjorkstrang opened the frame with a power-play goal at 8:21, swiping a shot over Merilaninen's shoulder from the high hash marks. Lafreniere added another goal at 15:16, moving the puck to his backhand around the goalie after receiving a pass from Mika Zibanejad. The Rangers' offensive depth proved too much for Vancouver to handle.

Key Milestones and Injured Player Returns

Vancouver winger Brock Boeser reached a significant career milestone during the first period. At the 12:13 mark, Boeser assisted on Pettersson's opening goal, bringing his total NHL career points to 500. The 500-point mark makes Boeser the eighth player in Canucks history to achieve this feat with the franchise. Boeser now boasts 233 goals and 267 assists over 650 regular-season games, all played while wearing the Canucks uniform.

For the Canucks, the loss represented their seventh consecutive defeat. Goalie Leevi Merilaninen stopped 25 of the 30 shots he faced, but the defense struggled to contain New York's attack after the opening period. The team saw some positive returns from the injury list, with second-line center Chytil and second-pair defenseman Tom Willander returning to the lineup. Additionally, Cameron Crotty made his debut for Vancouver after being picked up off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

Rangers Climb Standings and Face Montreal

The victory for the New York Rangers was crucial for their standing in the Metropolitan Division. New York has now won five of their last six outings, climbing into third place in the division after suffering a four-game losing skid earlier in the season. Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand was solid in net, making 27 saves to secure the win and stabilize the team after the shaky start. The Rangers will look to maintain this momentum when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

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Conversely, the Vancouver Canucks face a difficult schedule as they continue to struggle to find consistency. Vancouver will kick off a three-game road swing on Sunday against the Vegas Golden Knights. The team must find ways to protect leads and improve their defensive structure if they hope to halt their current losing streak. With only a handful of wins on the season, every point is critical for their playoff hopes moving forward into the remainder of the season.