Rangers Explode for Eight Runs in First Inning to Bounce Back from No-Hitter

After being no-hit the night before, the Texas Rangers erupted for eight runs in the first inning, powered by a three-run homer from Brandon Nimmo, to defeat the Houston Astros 10-7.

The Texas Rangers responded emphatically after being no-hit the previous night, erupting for eight runs in the first inning and holding on for a 10-7 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

The outburst was highlighted by a three-run homer from Brandon Nimmo, who drove a 1-2 fastball deep into the right-field seats for his fourth home run of the season. The win came just 24 hours after three Astros pitchers-including rookie Alimber Santa in his major league debut-combined to no-hit the Rangers in a 9-0 shutout. The first inning was a nightmare for Astros starter and their bullpen.

The Rangers sent 12 batters to the plate, collecting six hits and drawing two walks. Nimmo's blast capped the scoring, but the damage began early. After a leadoff single and a walk, a double plated the first run. A sacrifice fly and a two-run single followed, and then Nimmo stepped up with two outs and delivered the knockout punch.

The eight-run frame was the second-largest by a team that had been held hitless in its previous game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau; the only bigger outburst came from the Boston Americans in 1905, who scored nine runs in the first inning of the second game of a doubleheader after being no-hit in the opener. Rangers starter Tyler Alexander (1-1) navigated through six innings despite allowing a solo homer to Carter in the third.

He retired his final 12 batters in order, giving his team a chance to build and maintain the lead. The Astros chipped away with solo homers from Jeremy Peña and others, but the Rangers' bullpen held. Kirby Yates earned his sixth save, pitching 1 1/3 innings and inducing a sharp groundout from Yordan Alvarez to end the game, just two batters after Peña's homer made it 10-7.

The series concludes Wednesday with both teams looking to gain momentum in the AL West race





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