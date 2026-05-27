Rangers Explode for 8 Runs in First Inning After Being No-Hit, Beat Astros 10-7

The Texas Rangers scored eight runs in the first inning on Tuesday night, just one day after being no-hit by the Houston Astros. Joc Pederson hit a three-run home run, and the Rangers held on for a 10-7 win to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Texas Rangers bounced back in emphatic fashion on Tuesday night, scoring eight runs in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.

This outburst came just one day after the Rangers were no-hit by the Astros, becoming the first team in over 120 years to score eight or more runs in the first inning following a no-hit loss. The last team to achieve this feat was the Chicago White Sox back in 1905. The Rangers jumped on Astros starter Jason Alexander immediately.

Jake Burger drove in two runs with a single to center, Evan Carter followed with a two-run triple, Ezequiel Duran doubled to bring in Carter, and Joc Pederson capped the inning with a three-run home run to right field, his fourth of the season, giving Texas an 8-0 lead. Alexander allowed six hits and nine runs over six innings before being pulled.

The Astros mounted a late comeback, scoring two runs in the eighth and a solo home run by Jeremy Pena in the ninth, but it was not enough as the Rangers held on for a 10-7 victory. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Texas, improving their record to 25-29. The Rangers remain in third place in the AL West, but the memory of Monday night's no-hitter is firmly behind them.

The offense came alive when it mattered most, as the Rangers showed resilience and determination to avoid a sweep. The first-inning explosion set the tone, and despite a strong push from Houston, the Rangers bullpen managed to secure the win. This game highlighted the unpredictable nature of baseball, where a team can go from being no-hit to scoring eight runs in a single inning.

The Astros, who had dominated on Monday with six no-hit innings from Kenta Maeda and three from the bullpen, were on the receiving end of a power display. The Rangers now look to build on this momentum as they continue their homestand. Manager Bruce Bochy praised his team's approach at the plate, noting that they stayed aggressive and capitalized on mistakes. The energy in the stadium was electric, and the players fed off that energy.

Joc Pederson, who contributed the biggest hit, said after the game that the team was focused on putting Monday behind them. The message was clear: the past does not define them. With this victory, the Rangers hope to turn their season around and climb back into contention. The win also marked a milestone for the franchise, as it was the first time they scored eight runs in the first inning since 2019.

Fans left the ballpark excited about the team's potential. The Astros, meanwhile, will look to regroup after a tough loss. Despite the setback, they remain a strong competitor in the division. The series continues with two more games, and both teams will be eager to take the next contest





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