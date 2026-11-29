Noah Laba scored the game-winner on a breakaway as the New York Rangers beat the Calgary Flames 1-0 to end their losing streak.

The New York Rangers defeated the Calgary Flames with a decisive 1-0 victory on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Noah Laba recorded his first goal of the season during the third period to secure the win. Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo recorded 30 saves to maintain the shutout and preserve the clean sheet for New York.

Laba Scores Breakaway Goal to End Streak

Noah Laba beat Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf on a breakaway at 3:48 of the third period. This marker represented Laba's first goal in his 26th game with the Rangers and his 100th career game. The centre had not scored since March 14, making this a significant statistical milestone for the struggling forward. The goal successfully broke a three-game losing streak for the New York franchise.

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With this win, the Rangers improved their record to 10 wins, 3 losses, and 0 ties at Madison Square Garden. New York enters the matchup coming off a 2-1 loss at Chicago on Friday. The team has demonstrated strong home performance but has struggled significantly on the road with a 4-8-1 record.

Korpisalo Posts First Rangers Shutout

Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves to earn his first shutout as a Ranger and the ninth of his professional career. The 32-year-old goaltender improved his seasonal record to 4 wins and 1 loss. He faced critical moments in the final minute, making key saves on defencemen Simon Nemec and Zayne Parekh to seal the victory.

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The Rangers failed to convert on four power-play opportunities before Laba broke the scoreless tie at even strength. New York held a slight advantage in shot volume, leading 10-9 in shots on goal in each of the first two periods. Despite this edge, the team missed the net 14 times through two periods of play.

Flames Struggle Despite Wolf's Strong Performance

Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf made 28 saves but could not prevent the loss. Wolf executed notable stops, including a pad save on New York's Matt Rempe with 7:10 remaining in the second period. He also stopped Tye Kartye on the power play 2:36 into the third period.

The Flames are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Devils in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday. Calgary has struggled recently, posting a 1-4-1 record in their last six games. The team failed to generate enough offensive pressure to overcome Korpisalo's steady play and Laba's decisive third-period strike.

Rangers Injury Concerns and Upcoming Schedule

New York is navigating a challenging period due to multiple player absences. The roster is missing forwards Pavel Dorofeyev, Gabe Perreault, and Oliver Bjorkstrand. Rookie defenceman Alberts Smits is also unavailable for the current lineup. These absensions compound the loss of starting goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who suffered a lower-body injury on October 9.

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The Rangers will host the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday for their next contest. The Calgary Flames are scheduled to visit the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. All teams aim to reverse recent trends as the regular season progresses.