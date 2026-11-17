Calgary's iconic Ranchman's Cookhouse is merging with Schanks Sports Grill to expand its venue, featuring two stages and a mechanical bull in a new 2027 reopening.

Calgary's legendary country music destination, Ranchman's Cookhouse & Dancehall, is undergoing a significant transformation by relocating from its long-time home at 9615 Macleod Trail S.E. to a larger adjacent property. The establishment, which has served as a cultural landmark for over 50 years, will merge with Schanks Sports Grill South, located at 9627 Macleod Trail S.E., to create an expanded entertainment complex. This strategic move allows the historic bar to maintain its core identity while offering increased capacity and modern amenities for its dedicated patron base.

Expanded Venues and New Entertainment Features

The merged facility will introduce two distinct performance stages, ensuring that live country music and dance events remain the central focus of the new location. In addition to enhanced musical capabilities, the expanded space will feature a swimming pool and a mechanical bull, preserving the classic rodeo atmosphere that has defined the brand since its inception. Wendy Daniel, the director of marketing for Ranchman's, emphasized that these additions are designed to honor the venue's heritage while accommodating a wider variety of guests. She stated that the goal is to make regular patrons feel proud of the evolution while attracting new visitors through improved food offerings and recreational options like pool tables and large-screen sports viewing.

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Unified Operations and Fan Experience Strategy

Officials confirmed that the transition represents a collaboration between the management teams of both Ranchman's and Schanks, aiming to blend country music nights with casual sports viewing experiences. The combined entity will continue to serve football, hockey, and combat sports with the same prominence previously given to rodeo events. According to a Tuesday news release, the crews are working as a single team to ensure that the unique appeal of both venues is preserved. This unified approach seeks to cater to diverse customer preferences, allowing patrons to enjoy both the lively country scene and the relaxed sports bar environment under one roof.

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Transition Timeline and Final Event Details

The relocation process will unfold over several months, with both Ranchman's Cookhouse and Schanks Sports Grill continuing normal operations through the end of the year. To mark the end of the current chapter, Ranchman's will host a final event titled The Last Rodeo Before We Move on Jan. 2. This special occasion will feature performances by Canadian country music star Brett Kissel and surprise guests, providing one last opportunity for fans to experience the original location. Following this event, the physical shift to the new space will commence, with a projected reopening scheduled for early 2027.