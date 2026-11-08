Rams Star Puka Nacua Suffers Knee Injury vs Commanders

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua leaves Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders with a knee injury. MRI results and next steps for the team are outlined.

Los Angeles Rams star receiver Puka Nacua sustained a significant knee injury during the final offensive snap of Sunday's victory over the Washington Commanders. The incident occurred on the last play of the game, prompting immediate concern from the team medical staff and fans alike regarding the availability of the league's most productive young receiver.

Nacua is scheduled to undergo a magnetic resonance imaging scan on Monday to fully assess the damage. While the initial clinical belief suggests he avoided a torn anterior cruciate ligament, the exact severity remains undetermined until the diagnostic results are reviewed by the medical team. The Rams will monitor his status closely as they prepare for upcoming fixtures.

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Key Details of the Knee Injury Event

The injury unfolded on a third-down conversion where Nacua rushed for five yards. He absorbed a hard hit during the play and remained on the field for a brief moment before slowly walking off. This sudden departure from the gridiron highlighted the severity of the impact, contrasting sharply with his otherwise dominant performance throughout the contest.

Nacua had already been checked for a concussion earlier in the third quarter after visiting the blue medical tent. He was cleared at that time and continued to play, eventually finishing with 14 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown. However, the late-game injury has now shifted the focus from his statistical success to his physical recovery timeline.

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Matthew Stafford Seeks Offensive Alternatives

The loss of Nacua poses a significant challenge for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who must now operate without his primary receiving target. Stafford targeted Nacua nineteen times during the game, demonstrating a heavy reliance on the young star's route-running precision and hands. With Nacua sidelined, Stafford will need to elevate the play of remaining receivers to maintain offensive efficiency.

Stafford is already navigating a depleted receiving corps, as he remains without second-tier option Davante Adams, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Rams' offense lacks depth compared to their early-season lineup, making every healthy receiver critical. Stafford must adapt his play-calling to compensate for the absence of his top two weapons against formidable secondary defenses.

Historical Context of Nacua's Performance

Despite the injury, Nacua's recent statistics underscore his immediate impact on the franchise. His twenty-five receptions over the last two games rank as the second-highest total by a Rams player in the Super Bowl era. This surge in production highlights his integration into the offensive scheme and his ability to generate yards after the catch under pressure.

Nacua's career trajectory continues to break new ground for the organization. His ninth regular-season game with at least one hundred fifty receiving yards ties Jerry Rice and Randy Moss for the second most by a player within his first four seasons since the 1970 merger. This achievement places him in elite company and validates the team's investment in his development.

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Next Steps for the Los Angeles Rams Roster

The Rams will await the MRI results to determine the extent of the recovery period. If the initial assessment holds and no major ligament damage is found, Nacua could return sooner than expected. However, the team must also consider strategic rest if the injury is deemed minor but painful.

In the meantime, coaching staff will evaluate other personnel options. Players like Tutu Atwell, Colby Parkinson, and Kyren Williams have seen increased usage in the recent two-game span, accumulating four receptions each. The front office and coaching staff must balance Nacua's health with the immediate need for offensive production as the season progresses.