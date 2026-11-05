Ramayana: Rise of a Legend Opens Worldwide with US$420 Million Budget

The Indian epic film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend releases worldwide on Thursday with a reported US$420 million budget, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, and music by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

The Indian blockbuster Ramayana: Rise of a Legend opens in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, with a reported combined budget of US$420 million. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra.

Indian Blockbuster Ramayana Rise of a Legend

It has been more than a decade in the making. Producer Namit Malhotra called it the largest production in the history of Indian cinema. He has branded it India's Star Wars or Lord of the Rings. The film is a fusion of homegrown and Hollywood talent, and makers describe it as India's first truly global release.

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The movie is based on the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana. It features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Yash goes by one name and is a fan favorite from Kannada cinema. He co-produced the film and co-stars in it.

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor told AFP in London before the release that people from all over the world came to work on the project. He said, So we really had the platform to really express ourselves in the best way possible. The film chronicles Rama's battle to save his kidnapped wife Sita from the demon king Ravana. The production boasts Oscar winners in visual effects and music.

Producer Namit Malhotra's UK-headquartered visual effects arm DNEG has won eight Academy Awards for work on films including Inception and Dune. The score is composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. The film has Hindi and English versions.

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Two Part Spectacle Combines Hollywood And Indian Talent

It is planned as a two-part spectacle. The English version runs nearly three hours. It eschews some hallmarks of traditional Bollywood, in particular elaborate song-and-dance routines. But it retains melodrama, romance, action, awe-inspiring landscapes, and a long running time.

Made by Malhotra's Mumbai-based Prime Focus Studios and actor Yash's Monster Mind Creations, with Sony Pictures as the international distributor, the movie aims at international audiences as much as India's 1.4 billion people. It features flying elephants and gargantuan-sized demons, bursting with computer-generated visual effects known as VFX. Yash told AFP that East and West have come together in a true sense. He added that the release and its global nature were a very important moment for Indian cinema.

The film keeps the story authentically Indian, according to Malhotra. He said, It's a very original telling of a very original story from India, and it makes no compromises in that regard. It keeps it authentically Indian. In the film, Sita, played by South Indian star Sai Pallavi, is a fearless, fighting character.

Pallavi told AFP that it was quite challenging because you have to silence every part of you that wants to overperform and let the character speak for itself. She and other cast members highlighted the responsibility they felt in their roles, since many Indians have a very personal connection with these characters. The filmmakers constructed a massive set in Mumbai for the central story settings. VFX teams worked in Mumbai, London, and Vancouver.

Although the movie was shot entirely in Hindi, the creators wrote an English-language screenplay for the global release. English dialogue was added to a separate master version using both the cast and voice artists and traditional lip syncing techniques. Director Nitesh Tiwari said that evoking the ancient poem's messaging was paramount.

Modern Adaptation Of Ancient Hindu Epic Ramayana

He said, There's a certain sense of timelessness to the emotions and the values which Ramayana stands for and that is exactly what we wanted to bring to the rest of the world. The film arrives in theatres on November 6 as a major cinematic event for the Diwali season. The movie appeals to a large Indian and diaspora audience.

Many view the film as an act of veneration during the Diwali festival, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. Even viewers with skeptical eyes or those unfamiliar with the epic may find the film a decent introduction to one of the world's major literary works. The production updates the narrative with contemporary sensibilities. This includes a significant departure in Sita's role as a warrior princess who matches Rama in valour and wit.

This contrasts with traditional depictions. Writer Shridhar Raghavan wrote the screenplay, drawing from centuries of retellings to update the narrative for modern viewers while retaining the core spiritual essence. The film is structured to serve as a primer for those unfamiliar with the source material, while offering a spectacle for dedicated fans. It incorporates influences from Amar Chitra Katha comics, traditional temple carvings, and masked dances to create a unique visual language.

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The narrative begins with the origin story of the Hindu cosmos, detailing the trinity of Vishnu, Brahma, and Shiva. Ranbir Kapoor portrays Rama as a consistent questioner of his destiny. Rama is depicted as smiling beatifically but grappling with his divine purpose. He is aided by his brother Lakshman, played by Ravie Dubey, who serves as a tempestuous foil to Rama and provides typical comic relief.

The young prince initially kills evil entities at the request of sage Vishwamitra, played by Ajinkya Deo. Yash plays Ravana as a worthy warrior, a scholar, and a generous king whose downfall stems primarily from his ego. He obtains a boon from Brahma to be the master of his own death, immune to gods, demons, and celestial beings.

Rama And Ravana Clash In Global Release

However, he neglects to protect himself from humans, a vulnerability that Rama exploits. The plot is triggered by a humiliation caused by Lakshman, which sends Ravana down a path of revenge. Ravana's abduction of Sita sets the stage for the ultimate clash with Rama, fulfilling the prophecy of the avatar's role in restoring dharma. The story follows Rama through a series of events that lead to his exile to a forest for 14 years alongside Lakshman and Sita.

The epic consists of seven sections and approximately 24,000 couplets that explore deep themes of righteousness, social obligation, love, and ego. Despite the high production values, the film faces some criticism regarding the pervasive sense of artifice common in CGI-heavy works. Some demon characters resemble video game entities, mixing Indian characteristics with elements from films like Lord of the Rings and 300.

The geographical shots sometimes do not map accurately to South Asian biomes, and the renderings of the divine figures do not always match human imagination. Yet, the human actors avoid caricatures, grounding the ornate costumes and stiff sets in emotional reality. The film's musical score adds a swell of marvel to the cinematic experience, with listeners detecting hints of previous famous projects like Interstellar and Roja.

The visuals borrow from a wide array of influences, blending traditional Indian aesthetics with modern digital techniques to depict the Hindu trinity and the clashes between gods and demons. Many Indians grew up watching the popular 1987-88 TV series by Ramanand Sagar on bootlegged VHS tapes, creating a strong cultural connection to those specific character interpretations. This new film updates the story significantly, moving beyond the quaint special effects of the past.

The film has been expanding Indian cinema's global appeal, fueled in part by the country's strong diaspora networks and increasing access to Bollywood offerings on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Indian cinema churns out around 2,000 films each year. It has yet to win an Oscar in the coveted film categories. The creators believe this film heralds a breakout moment globally for India's film industry.

It draws on the talents of Oscar winners in visual effects and music, buoyed by a stellar cast featuring some of Indian cinema's biggest names.