A 44-year-old Chatham-Kent man faces 25 charges after police seized numerous firearms and ammunition from his vehicle and home. He appears in court on Nov. 23.

Authorities in Chatham-Kent have charged a 44-year-old man from Raleigh Township with 25 offenses following a significant police operation that uncovered a substantial arsenal of weapons. The Chatham-Kent Police Service executed a series of seizures targeting firearms, ammunition, and magazines after determining that the suspect possessed items that posed an immediate threat to public safety in the Merlin area.

Nov 10 Investigation Triggered Firearms Arrest

Chatham-Kent Police Service initiated the inquiry on November 9 after receiving specific information indicating that a resident in the Merlin area was in possession of a large number of firearms. Officials stated that the volume and nature of the weapons suggested a potential risk to public safety, necessitating an urgent police response. The intelligence gathered by officers pointed directly to the individual residing in Raleigh Township as the primary subject of the investigation.

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Loaded Firearm Found in Suspect Vehicle

On November 10, law enforcement officers located the 44-year-old suspect and discovered a loaded firearm inside his motor vehicle during a traffic stop or initial contact. Following this discovery, he was immediately arrested and charged with careless transportation of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle. This initial intervention allowed officers to secure the weapon and take the suspect into custody, setting the stage for further investigative steps.

Warrant Execution Revealed Additional Weapons

Following the initial arrest, police obtained and executed a Criminal Code search warrant at the suspect's home in Raleigh Township. During the search of the residence, officers located additional loaded firearms that were not present in the vehicle. These discoveries were significant enough to warrant further charges, leading to a comprehensive inventory of all seized materials including numerous firearms, ammunition, and magazines confiscated by the Chatham-Kent Police Service.

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25 Criminal Code Charges Detail Specific Allegations

The 44-year-old accused now faces a total of 25 charges under the Criminal Code, including 23 additional counts related to the items found at his home. The specific charges include unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm. The list also comprises four counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device and four counts of possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized, alongside twelve counts of careless storage of a firearm.

Next Court Appearance Scheduled for Nov 23

The accused remains in custody as he prepares for his upcoming legal proceedings regarding these serious firearms offenses. He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on November 23, where the initial stages of his case will be addressed by the judicial system. The Chatham-Kent Police Service continues to hold the suspect until that date, ensuring public safety remains prioritized during the judicial process.