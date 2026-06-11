Rainbow Routes Association’s Green Prescription Walking Series and Sudbury Camino are free initiatives that promote outdoor exploration and trail maintenance in Greater Sudbury. The Green Prescription Walking Series offers accessible hikes for newcomers and slower-paced hikes for those recovering from injuries or living with mobility challenges. The Sudbury Camino is an annual event that encourages hikers to explore the city’s trail network and offers different route options for 15-kilometre and 30-kilometre hikes.

For nearly three decades, the trails winding through Greater Sudbury have connected people with nature and one another. Maintaining that connection is the idea behind Rainbow Routes Association’s growing Green Prescription Walking Series.

In partnership with Summit Physiotherapy & Performance and funded by the New Horizons for Seniors Program, it’s one of several free initiatives. People across Greater Sudbury are invited to explore the outdoors in a way that feels welcoming, safe, and accessible. For some participants, it’s a first hike. For others, it’s a return to nature after injury, isolation, or the challenge of settling into a new community.

Founded in 1998, Rainbow Routes Association was created by local trail lovers determined to make sure Sudbury was not left off the Trans Canada Trail. Today, the registered non-profit helps protect, maintain, and promote more than 150 kilometres of trails across the city, including 100 kilometres within the Trans Canada Trail system. Rainbow Routes’ work goes beyond maps and maintenance.

The organization also offers free programming, trail stewardship initiatives, and community events that help more people feel that the outdoors belongs to them, too. Rainbow Routes has expanded its programming in recent years to meet people where they are. The Green Prescription Walking Series begins with an accessible walk at Fielding Park, then gradually builds toward longer, hillier hikes as the season progresses. The goal is not competition, it is building confidence.

Inclusive trail treks offer slower-paced hikes for people recovering from injuries or living with mobility challenges. English Conversations on the Trail, delivered in partnership with the Greater Sudbury Public Library, gives newcomers a chance to practise English while discovering local nature with others. Earlier this year, Rainbow Routes released an updated trail map featuring more than 40 local trails. The maps are available free of charge throughout the community and online in both English and French.

‘So many people said, ‘I didn’t know there were that many trails,’’ Mantas said. ‘And then the next thing they followed up with was, ‘I can’t wait to complete them all. ’ Rainbow Routes recently launched its 10 Trail Challenge, encouraging participants to complete 10 different trails over the summer for a chance to win prizes. The organization’s signature event, the Sudbury Camino, returns Aug. 15 with 15-kilometre and 30-kilometre route options that stretch across the city’s trail network.

With water stations, volunteer support, and transportation options for those who want to stop early, the event is designed to meet hikers at their own comfort level.

‘We call it a challenge but it’s a personal challenge,’ Mantas said. ‘We challenge you to get in touch with nature, spend a little more time outside, and take a moment to look around and enjoy the beauty of what you’re seeing. ’ For Mantas, one of the most rewarding parts of her work is helping people discover the trails in their own backyards.

‘I love the fact that part of our job is walking with people and talking with them and just getting to know what they love about the trails,’ she said. ‘Meeting people in our community and being able to be in touch with nature and spending time on the trails is probably one of my favourite pieces. ’ Rainbow Routes relies on community support to keep trails cared for and free programs running each month.

Donations help fund projects such as erosion control, signage improvements, and trail maintenance. Supporters can also contribute through monthly giving or purchases from its online store. Beyond hiking, volunteers are essential to keeping Rainbow Routes running. From staffing event booths to leading hikes and helping with trail cleanup days, Mantas said community support is what keeps the organization thriving.

‘Our members are really what make us,’ Mantas said. ‘We are just so thankful to those people. ’ To learn more, donate, or fill out the volunteer form, visit Rainbow Routes Association online





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