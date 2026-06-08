Rainbow-Painted Van and Shifting Demographics Redefine Demolition Derby Culture

At the Cloverdale Rodeo in Surrey, B.C., demolition derby showcases a diverse new generation of drivers, including LGBTQ+ participants and families, transforming the traditionally male-dominated sport into an inclusive community.

Yo Cusano can barely hear anything beyond the crunch of metal banging against metal and the roar of engines. Amidst clouds of exhaust and dust, Mx.

Cusano's rainbow-painted van slams against other drivers on a racetrack, all vying to be the last one standing. The first day of the Demolition Derby at Northern Lights Motorsports, held at the Cloverdale Rodeo in Surrey, B.C. , unfolds with intense action.

The four-day event features figure eight races, where cars race in a figure eight pattern and often collide at the intersection; car rollover competitions, where drivers launch vehicles off a ramp to achieve maximum rolls; and classic derby demolitions, where the aim is to be the last operational car. After many collisions, Yo Cusano's van bears grey metallic dents in its rainbow paint.

Demolition derby, with roots in the 1950s and peak popularity in the 1960s and 1970s, is a staple at fairs. Drivers strip cars of glass and flammable materials, relocate the engine inside for safety, and reinforce structures. Historically male-dominated, the sport is evolving with increased participation from women and LGBTQ+ individuals, fostering community and excitement. Mx.

Cusano, a 49-year-old self-described minivan mom of two, entered the sport a decade ago via cousin Greg Pietraroia. They recall initial uncertainty but falling in love after the first impact: the adrenaline of strapping in and hearing engines rev is unmatched. At the track, Mx. Cusano adjusts a stock car with Pietraroia and helps their girlfriend prepare as a passenger.

Pietraroia, 52, rides with his 16-year-old daughter Ava. He remembers derbies of his youth as largely male, with women relegated to a "powder puff" race-a spectacle rather than a competition-but notes the shift as drivers' children joined. His family now participates together. In their third year, Mx.

Cusano built a mini stock car from a Honda Civic, painting it rainbow to stand out and express identity: "Just gay it up.

" Alex Pappas, driver of The Little Wreck That Could, joined derbies through Mx. Cusano after meeting on an LGBTQ+ Facebook page. Pappas, in her second year, describes the sport as "very rednecky" but welcoming-a world of grease, welders, and stripped-down vehicles. Preparing for a season takes two months of weekends, involving extensive labor.

The event highlights a subculture where aggression meets camaraderie, and diversity is reshaping a traditionally homogeneous space. Participants find empowerment and belonging, turning what once was a male-centric spectacle into an inclusive arena where anyone can strap in, smash cars, and share the thrill. The derby becomes more than a contest; it's a celebration of resilience and community, where rainbow paintjobs and family involvement signal a new era for the sport





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