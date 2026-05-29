Rainbow District School Board Honors Educators at Annual Awards Celebration

Tammy Sheppard, a math teacher at Espanola High School, receives the prestigious William N. Roman Teacher of the Year Award. The board also recognizes outstanding contributions to co-curricular programs, community partnerships, and environmental initiatives.

The Rainbow District School Board held its annual awards celebration on May 12, honoring outstanding educators and contributors from schools across Sudbury , Espanola, and Manitoulin Island.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the William N. Roman Teacher of the Year Award to Tammy Sheppard, a mathematics teacher at Espanola High School. Sheppard, who is also a professional engineer of Ontario, was recognized for her compassionate and energetic teaching style that empowers students and fosters a strong sense of belonging. Her classroom emphasizes creativity, critical thinking, problem solving, and collaboration.

She uses a tiered approach to instruction with intentional groupings and multiple entry points, allowing students to build confidence and challenge themselves. Her practice is grounded in research-based, high-yield strategies that blend inclusive education, differentiated instruction, and innovative software to promote deep understanding and a growth mindset. The William N. Roman Award is named for a highly respected, long-time superintendent with the board.

In addition to this top honor, the board presented several other awards. These included the Awards for Outstanding Contribution to the Co-Curricular Program, Community Partnership Awards, the Go Green Globe Awards, Awards for Excellence, and the Barbara Konarek Memorial Award. Individuals celebrating 25 years of service were also recognized. Board Chair David Farrow praised the recipients, stating that the awards represent a rich tradition of honouring excellence in Rainbow Schools.

He expressed pride in the individual and collective contributions of the award winners, noting that they embody the values cherished, modeled, and taught in the district. Chief Executive Officer Bruce Bourget echoed these sentiments, describing the award recipients as champions for children and youth. He highlighted that their experience, energy, and enthusiasm make Rainbow Schools great places for teaching and learning.

Among the other award recipients was Vanessa Catto, a teacher at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School, who received the Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Co-Curricular Program. Catto supports student engagement in arts, athletics, and academics as a gifted Visual Arts and International Baccalaureate teacher. She inspires students to take risks and see value in their creative contributions. She organizes the annual IB Art Show and partners with the Sudbury Art Gallery to showcase student work in the community.

She also serves as a staff advisor for Be the Change, contributing to initiatives like the Edgar Burton Food Drive and the Terry Fox Run. Additionally, she coaches the Nordic ski team and helps coordinate arts and international trips. Anthony Cecchetto, a teacher at Valley View Public School, also received an Outstanding Contribution award for his dedication as a basketball coach. He coaches Junior Girls and both Girls and Boys Intermediate teams, focusing on long-term player development.

He fosters connections between elementary and secondary programs, creating clear pathways for students. His teams achieved notable success, with the Junior Girls completing an undefeated season and both Intermediate teams advancing to board finals. Mike Gaudin, a custodian at R.H. Murray Public School, was also recognized for his contributions.

The board acknowledged the vital role of all staff in creating a supportive learning environment. The Go Green Globe Awards recognized schools and individuals for environmental stewardship. Community Partnership Awards celebrated collaborations with local organizations. The Awards for Excellence highlighted exceptional teaching practices.

The Barbara Konarek Memorial Award, named for a beloved educator, recognized a staff member who exemplifies dedication to student well-being. The ceremony also honored employees who have served for 25 years, underscoring the district commitment to retaining experienced staff. Overall, the event celebrated the achievements of students and staff alike, reinforcing the district mission to provide a strong circle of care and open doors for students to build confidence and achieve their full potential





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Teacher Of The Year Rainbow District School Board Awards Education Sudbury

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