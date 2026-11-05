Rain and mild 19 C temperatures in Ottawa after record Nov. 4 heat of 23.3 C

Ottawa will see showers and a high of 19 C today after Wednesday became the hottest Nov. 4 on record at 23.3 C. Cooler, cloudier conditions with chances of showers are expected through the weekend and into Monday.

Ottawa will see rain and mild temperatures today, with showers falling on the city for most of the day. Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers until late this afternoon and a high of 19 C. Rain was already falling on Maman, the giant egg-carrying arachnid sculpture in front of the National Gallery of Canada.

Record Breaking Heat In Ottawa History

This mild weather follows a record-setting day in the capital. Wednesday was the hottest Nov. 4 in Ottawa's history, with the temperature hitting 23.3 C in the afternoon. That broke the previous record high of 20.7 C set in 2022. The record for the warmest Nov. 5 is 24 C, also set in 2022.

Also read A warm, sunny Wednesday in Ottawa but rain is coming back tomorrow

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 8 C. Friday will start with a mix of sun and cloud before becoming cloudy late in the morning. There is a 60 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a high of 15 C. Hourly and seven-day forecasts are available on the CTVNewsOttawa.ca weather hub.

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Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 14 C. The outlook for Sunday calls for mainly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers, with a high of 8 C. Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 7 C. The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 7 C and a low of 0 C. Residents can sign up for daily newsletters of top local stories and subscribe to breaking news alerts from CTV News Ottawa. The CTV News app is also available for download, and users can set CTV News as their preferred source on Google.

Other headlines from the region and beyond include a barrel labelled U.S. Army found in Quebec that police say poses no threat. A Saskatchewan Research Council project launched first-of-its-kind technology to advance mineral exploration. In Windsor, the mayor said it is a happy day and expressed hope that a Democratic sweep in the U.S. midterms could bring trade relief. A barn fire killed more than 50 chickens and crushed a small farm business.

Global News Updates And Headlines

A cyberattack hit a French blood bank site, but no blood products were compromised. Ghana thanked Carney for working to fix a rigged global system for African countries. One airline is charging more for checked bags again. A researcher and mom shared how pregnancy affects the brain.

Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international soccer. A stolen watch worth US$290,000 was returned to a Japan store with a sorry note. Mogging is Collins' word of the year. Mosquito season is longer this year in some parts of Canada.

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Receding floodwaters left a sea of mud and shattered homes in the U.S. Southwest. The Southern Taurid meteor shower will bring rare fireballs tonight. Video also showed a pipe-transporting semi spilling its load onto a busy B.C. highway.