Architect Radoslav Sviretsov captures Iceland's dynamic water systems in The Shape of Water series, revealing abstract geothermal and glacial patterns from above.

Radoslav Sviretsov presents The Shape of Water, a photographic series documenting Iceland's dynamic geothermal and glacial systems through a strict aerial perspective. The Bulgarian architect, who relocated to Reykjavík in mid-2025, creates imagery that resembles abstract paintings through precise composition and color theory rather than naturalistic landscape representation. His work isolates specific moments in time where water acts as the primary sculpting force on the island's volcanic terrain.

The Shape of Water Artistic Concept

Swiretsov's series operates on the premise that water is the most transformative element in the Icelandic environment. The photographer removes all contextual clues such as horizons or skies to force the viewer to engage with the raw geometry of the landscape. This approach transforms scenes of turquoise glacial rivers, white silica deposits, and gold-streaked mineral pools into compositions defined solely by texture and line.

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Architectural Vision Natural Geometry

The professional background of Radoslav Sviretsov as an architect fundamentally shapes his methodical approach to photography. He explicitly cites a fascination with natural geometry as the driving force behind his work. By shooting directly from above, he captures the intricate branching patterns of braided rivers and the delicate spirals formed by cooling geothermal springs. These elements are arranged by gravity, heat, and time rather than human intervention.

Geothermal Processes Silica Terraces

Underground heat converts water into steam and mineral-rich pools, which leave behind distinct geological formations as they cool. The process deposits layers of white silica that create delicate terraces and icy-blue steps across the landscape. These formations often appear surreal from an aerial view, resembling perfect triangles or abstract maps cut into the surface of lakes. The visual impact is heightened by the contrast between the bright mineral deposits and the dark volcanic ground surrounding them.

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Glacial Retreat River Evolution

The series documents the ongoing retreat of Iceland's glaciers, a process that continuously reshapes the country's river systems. Meltwater carries volcanic ash and mineral-rich sediment across dark plains, creating shifting patterns of turquoise, gold, and gray. These braided rivers resemble the veins of a living planet, with their configurations changing constantly due to wind, water flow, and seasonal variations. The increasing volume of meltwater ensures that the patterns captured in these photographs are never static.

Slow Processing Creative Methodology

Radoslav Sviretsov maintains a rigorous and slow workflow to accurately capture the ephemeral nature of these landscapes. The artist limits his output to processing only four or five shots per month, often returning to images with rested eyes the following day. This deliberate pace allows for precise adjustments that reflect the transient beauty of the environment. His work has previously earned shortlisting for Astronomy Photographer of the Year and the Sofia City Award for Culture, demonstrating his technical precision across different photographic disciplines.