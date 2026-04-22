Rachel Reid to Receive Changemaker Award for Impactful Storytelling

Nova Scotia author Rachel Reid, known for her novel *Heated Rivalry* and its successful television adaptation, will be honored with the 2026 Changemaker Award for her contributions to Canadian entertainment and her commitment to diverse representation.

Rachel Reid , the acclaimed author of the captivating romance novel * Heated Rivalry *, is set to receive the prestigious 2026 Changemaker Award . This significant honor recognizes her impactful contributions as a Canadian woman making substantial strides within the entertainment industry.

The award ceremony will take place on May 28th in Toronto, as part of *The Hollywood Reporter's* Women in Entertainment Canada gala, a celebrated event acknowledging the achievements of women in various facets of Canadian media. Reid’s work, particularly *Heated Rivalry*, has garnered widespread attention not only for its compelling narrative but also for its groundbreaking representation and exploration of complex relationships. *Heated Rivalry*, published in 2019, is the second installment in Reid’s popular *Game Changers* series.

The novel centers around the passionate and tumultuous relationship between Shane Hollander, a star player for the Montreal Voyageurs, and Ilya Rozanov, a formidable athlete representing the Boston Bears. Both are at the pinnacle of their professional hockey careers, fiercely competitive rivals on the ice.

However, beneath the surface of their rivalry lies a burgeoning romance that begins as a casual connection but quickly evolves into something far more profound. As their feelings deepen, Shane and Ilya find themselves grappling with a difficult choice: prioritizing their dedication to the sport they love or embracing the transformative power of their connection with each other. The story masterfully explores themes of identity, sexuality, and the pressures faced by professional athletes, resonating with a diverse readership.

The novel’s success is a testament to Reid’s ability to craft emotionally resonant stories that challenge conventional norms and celebrate inclusivity. The book’s popularity has extended beyond the literary world, demonstrating the power of compelling storytelling to capture the public imagination. The impact of *Heated Rivalry* extends even further with its recent adaptation into a highly successful television series, also titled *Heated Rivalry*.

Directed by Montreal-based filmmaker Jacob Tierney, the series premiered on Crave in November and has quickly become the platform’s most-watched original series to date. The adaptation has broadened the reach of Reid’s story, attracting a wider audience and sparking conversations about representation and LGBTQ+ themes in mainstream media. The series’ success is a clear indication of the demand for diverse and authentic storytelling.

A second season is already planned for next year, promising to further explore the characters and their world. The Women In Entertainment Canada organizers highlighted Reid’s commitment to innovation and inclusivity, stating that “By championing new perspectives, elevating underrepresented voices and pushing boundaries through storytelling, Reid has helped to shape a more dynamic and forward-looking entertainment landscape.

” This award is not merely a recognition of past achievements but also a celebration of Reid’s ongoing influence and her dedication to creating meaningful and impactful content. Her work serves as an inspiration to aspiring writers and filmmakers, demonstrating the power of storytelling to effect positive change and foster a more inclusive and equitable entertainment industry. The Changemaker Award underscores the importance of recognizing and supporting women who are actively shaping the future of Canadian entertainment





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