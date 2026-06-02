Rachel Reid Receives 2026 Changemaker Award for Elevating Underrepresented Voices Through Hockey Romance Series

Author Rachel Reid, known for the "Heated Rivalry" series, was awarded the 2026 Changemaker Award at The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Canada gala for her work in pushing boundaries and elevating underrepresented voices.

Nova Scotian author Rachel Reid was honored with the 2026 Changemaker Award at The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Canada gala in Toronto on May 28.

Reid, known for her "Heated Rivalry" hockey romance series that was adapted into a popular show, received the award for "elevating underrepresented voices and pushing boundaries through storytelling.

" Canadian actor Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, who stars in the adaptation, presented the award, praising Reid for building characters that people see themselves in and creating a safe space for overlooked communities. Reid, author of eight novels including the Game Changer series which follows closeted NHL players, shared that her work explores how patriarchy and toxic masculinity harm everyone, and is driven by her deep care for queer and trans rights.

She emphasized that her stories feature emotionally vulnerable men and sex scenes centered on consent, caretaking, and mutual pleasure. The gala also honored other notable figures like Andrea Martin and Lilly Singh. Prior to the ceremony, Reid and show director Jacob Tierney discussed the profound impact of their work on audiences, noting the unexpected importance of the story to many people. Reid's recognition marks a significant moment for Canadian women in media and storytelling





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Rachel Reid Heated Rivalry Changemaker Award Women In Entertainment Canada Hockey Romance Queer Literature Canadian Media Jacob Tierney Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova

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