Alberta Wildlife has confirmed an outbreak of Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease affecting snowshoe hares in northern Alberta, British Columbia and parts of the Northwest Territories, urging the public to follow safety protocols to prevent spread.

Alberta Wildlife has confirmed a significant outbreak of Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease affecting snowshoe hare s across northern Alberta, British Columbia and parts of the Northwest Territories.

The province initiated its alert following multiple reports received since late September of dead hares found without visible signs of physical trauma. Rabbit haemorrhagic disease is a highly contagious virus characterized by severe mortality rates among its specific hosts. The pathogen is strictly limited to infecting rabbits and hares, posing no transmission risk to human beings. A media release from the province highlighted that the virus exhibits remarkable resilience.

Also read Edmonton Mayor Seeks Alberta Government Amendments to Bill 43

Virus Survives Freezing Temperatures

It is capable of surviving freezing temperatures and remaining viable on contaminated objects or within the broader environment for extended periods. Alberta Wildlife warned that handling or moving infected animals can inadvertently transport the virus to new geographic locations. This behavior significantly increases the risk of infection for additional wild hare populations and domestic rabbits in unaffected areas. The provincial authorities have established strict safety protocols for the public to prevent the accidental spread of the disease.

Advertisement

Citizens are instructed to wear gloves and thoroughly wash their hands immediately after handling any wildlife found dead. Furthermore, individuals must clean their footwear and any other equipment used during outdoor activities after each use. The release explicitly advises against transporting dead hares to any location where domestic or pet rabbits are kept, to isolate the potential spread.

These measures are designed to protect both wild ecosystems and private pet populations from the invasive nature of the virus, which thrives in contaminated environments. Signs of infection appear rapidly, with rabbits typically becoming sick within one to five days of exposure to the virus. Common clinical symptoms include fever, a sudden loss of appetite, and distinct blood spots in the eyes.

Symptoms Include Neurological Impairments

Advanced stages of the disease often present with frothy and bloody discharge from the nose, shortness of breath, and severe neurological impairments such as difficulty walking, seizures, and paralysis. Death is a common outcome once an animal begins to exhibit these symptoms. The virus is particularly lethal, with infected animals appearing to simply lay down and die without prior visible evidence of trauma, distinguishing it from other causes of wildlife mortality.

Currently, there is no available treatment for Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease once an animal is infected. However, the disease is preventable through vaccination, a measure that remains the primary method of protection for domestic rabbit populations. The public is urged to report any findings of groups of dead hares to Environment and Protected Areas, Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services, or the Provincial Wildlife Disease Specialist in Edmonton. These reports are critical for monitoring the spread and managing the outbreak effectively.