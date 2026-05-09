Quote of the Day

A collection of inspiring, memorable, and thought-provoking quotes from various news sources, promoting positivity and inspiration.

Gwyneth Philips describes how it feels to help the Charge pick up their first-ever playoff win at the Canadian Tire Centre, reflects on her 36-save performance, and how motivated the group is to finish the series on Sunday.

St. Louis: 'I know we can play with Sabres, we just have to do some things a bit better'Tempo's Key on first WNBA training camp: 'I can't even dive into how much I've learned'Button: If Habs' top line doesn't score they 'won't win this series, they won't come close'Button: If Habs' top line doesn't score they 'won't win this series, they won't come close''It's a great day to be a Toronto Maple Leaf': Button on the Leafs winning the Draft LotteryI want to taste it again': Ujiri on how desire to win drove him to NBA return with MavsMcIlroy: Can't believe I waited 17 years to win a green jacket and now I get two in a ro





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Knicks’ Anunoby (hamstring) out for Game 3 against 76ers, remains day to dayOG Anunoby was ruled out for Game 3 on Friday night with a strained right hamstring, but the New York Knicks forward appears to have avoided a serious injury and remained day to day in the second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

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