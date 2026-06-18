Quinte West Council Rejects Motion to Equalize Wastewater Rates for Prince Edward Estates

In a 9-4 recorded vote, Quinte West City Council decided against lowering the wastewater rate for Prince Edward Estates from $91 to the standard $41 per month, citing an annual shortfall of nearly $200,000 and adherence to the original subdivision agreement.

During Wednesday's Quinte West Council meeting, a motion to reduce the wastewater rates for the Prince Edward Estates subdivision to match the standard municipal rate of $41 per month was defeated in a 9-4 recorded vote.

Currently, residents of Prince Edward Estates pay a higher legacy rate of $91 per month, while the rest of Quinte West pays the standard rate. This disparity stems from the fact that Prince Edward Estates operates on a separate water treatment plant, and the costs associated with that plant are distributed among the subdivision's users according to the original subdivision agreement.

The elevated rate has already decreased from its initial level of $136.15 per month when the plant first opened, and it was expected to continue dropping as more homes are completed and connected to the system. Councillor David O'Neil, who opposed the motion, argued that eliminating the surcharge would create an annual shortfall of nearly $200,000 for the city.

We must carefully consider whether it is appropriate for the city to cover that deficit using taxpayer funds from all Quinte West residents, he said during the debate. Other councillors echoed concerns about adhering to the contractual obligations established in the subdivision agreement and ensuring that financial decisions are made in the best interest of the entire municipality.

The motion was brought forward by Councillors Alyea, McCue, and Sharpe, along with Mayor Harrison, who voted in favor of reducing the rate. They contended that the higher charge placed an unfair burden on residents of Prince Edward Estates, who were already paying above the standard rate for a service that the city manages. The discussion highlighted the tension between honoring past agreements and addressing current inequities.

Some councillors pointed out that the separate treatment plant was approved as part of the development's original plans, and that the higher rate was a condition that buyers accepted when purchasing homes in the subdivision. Others argued that the rate structure should evolve as the development matures and that the city should consider absorbing some of the costs to promote fairness. The vote ultimately split along lines of fiscal conservatism versus equity concerns.

With the motion defeated, residents of Prince Edward Estates will continue to pay $91 per month for wastewater services, a rate that remains more than double the standard charge. City staff noted that the rate may decrease in the future if additional homes are built and connected to the plant, but no timeline was provided for such changes. The outcome of this vote has implications beyond the immediate financial impact on homeowners.

It signals the council's commitment to upholding existing contracts and its reluctance to shift costs onto the broader tax base. However, it also leaves room for future negotiations, as the subdivision's development continues. Residents of Prince Edward Estates have expressed frustration with the ongoing disparity, and some have called for a more transparent review of the rate structure. Council agreed to revisit the issue once more homes are completed, but no specific date was set.

The debate over wastewater rates in Quinte West reflects broader challenges faced by many municipalities as they balance the needs of individual communities with the financial realities of managing aging infrastructure and growth





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