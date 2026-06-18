Quinte West Chamber of Commerce Appoints Joe Southwell as New CEO

The Quinte West Chamber of Commerce has named Joe Southwell as its next chief executive officer. Southwell, a lifelong resident, brings nearly 20 years of leadership experience from both the corporate and non-profit sectors. He most recently led a local early education and childcare organization. The Chamber's board highlights his collaborative style and deep community ties as key strengths for guiding the organization forward. Outgoing CEO Suzanne Andrews expressed full confidence in the transition.

The Quinte West Chamber of Commerce has appointed Joe Southwell as its new chief executive officer. The Board of Directors conducted an extensive recruitment process and believes Southwell's experience, local roots, and collaborative leadership style make him well-suited to lead the organization.

Southwell brings nearly two decades of leadership experience across sales, operations, business development, and community-focused organizations. Most recently, he served as executive director of Central Hastings Early Education and Childcare, a local non-profit, where he spent two years strengthening operations, supporting programs for families, and advancing community initiatives. He has built a reputation for fostering growth, developing strong partnerships, and delivering results.

Prior to his non-profit work, Southwell spent 17 years in digital media and advertising sales, advancing through roles such as Sales Executive, Insert Sales Manager, Sales Manager, and Director of Regional Sales. He has successfully led high-performing teams and driven revenue growth across multiple markets. Jeff McKerracher, President of the QWCC, stated that the Board sought someone who could build on the work of retiring CEO Suzanne Andrews while bringing new leadership and perspective.

Southwell impressed with his experience, passion for the community, and desire to help local businesses succeed. As CEO, Southwell will focus on enhancing value and support for Chamber members, building collaborative partnerships, and strengthening the local economy. Southwell expressed his honor to serve in the community where he was raised and his passion for supporting local businesses to build a strong, connected, and forward-looking Quinte West.

Retiring CEO Suzanne Andrews welcomed Southwell, noting his energy, experience, passion for community, and understanding of businesses and the community's unique character. She expressed confidence he will build on past accomplishments and lead with purpose and vision





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Quinte West Chamber Of Commerce Joe Southwell CEO Appointment Business Leadership Community Development

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