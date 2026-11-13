QuietMarket Offers Condo Discounts in Toronto for Signed NDAs

QuietMarket allows Toronto buyers to access deep condo discounts on unsold units in exchange for signing a nondisclosure agreement. The CRA also introduces a new pilot program to verify mortgage incomes faster and reduce fraud for lenders and borrowers.

Real estate startup QuietMarket is offering significant discounts on condominium units in the Greater Toronto Area, but potential buyers must agree to strict confidentiality terms. Founder Cara Hirsch states that the platform connects individual purchasers with unsold inventory that developers are eager to liquidate, bypassing the traditional resale market premiums.

How QuietMarket Generates Major Discounts

The company operates as an online marketplace for units priced below standard listing values or completely off the public market. Cara Hirsch reports that these specific units are typically at least 10 per cent cheaper than comparable resale properties. The savings can reach up to 50 per cent when compared to the original listing prices from 2022, a period that saw much higher market valuations.

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To access detailed information on the roughly 100 units currently listed, users are required to sign a nondisclosure agreement. This contractual obligation ensures that the specific pricing and availability details remain private between the buyer and the developer. The initiative emerged as condo developers faced pressure to unload inventory during a market downturn.

Stakeholder Concerns and Market Context

While the financial incentives are substantial, consumer advocates have issued warnings regarding the risks associated with signing nondisclosure agreements. The model mirrors strategies previously used by developers who seek to control public perception of pricing structures and unit availability. Buyers must weigh the potential for massive savings against the legal implications of keeping the transaction quiet.

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A recent transaction illustrates the scale of potential savings available through this channel. One purchaser acquired a condo in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood for $663,000. This final price represented a 44 per cent discount off the original listing price of $1.18 million. Such deals highlight the urgency developers face in stabilizing their sales figures.

CRA Pilot Program to Verify Mortgage Incomes

The Canada Revenue Agency is launching a pilot program designed to streamline the mortgage application process for borrowers and lenders alike. Established through a proposal in last week's federal budget, the system will allow financial institutions to quickly verify applicants' incomes directly with the agency. The initiative aims to reduce administrative burdens and combat financial fraud within the housing sector.

Kevin Fettig, president of alternative mortgage lender CMI Financial Group, emphasized the growing difficulty of verifying income documents due to advancements in artificial intelligence. The ability of AI to generate realistic pay stubs and tax returns makes traditional verification methods increasingly unreliable. The new portal will provide a secure and efficient method for lenders to confirm the accuracy of financial data.

Real-World Impact on Borrowers and Lenders

The implementation of this income-verification system is scheduled to take place over the next three years. By reducing the paperwork required for mortgage applications, lenders anticipate significant administrative savings. These operational efficiencies could potentially translate into slightly lower borrowing costs for individual consumers who are seeking housing financing.

The program also serves as a deterrent for individuals attempting to overstate their income to secure mortgages beyond their financial means. This measure addresses a critical vulnerability in the lending process where fraudulent documentation could lead to unsustainable debt levels. The government hopes this technological integration will enhance the stability of the Canadian mortgage market.

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Housing Markets in St. John's and Hamilton

Outside of the Greater Toronto Area, the housing market in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, presents different opportunities. The median detached home price in the city hit $442,000 in September. This figure is slightly down from summer levels but remains higher than many other Canadian regions where prices are declining.

The Newfoundland and Labrador market is among the few in Canada where both sales volumes and prices are rising across most categories. For context, the national median home price stands at $723,000. Buyers with a budget of $442,000 can access a variety of properties, ranging from iconic Jellybean Row houses to larger listings with ocean views.

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Additionally, the real estate market in Hamilton, Ontario, features notable historical properties such as the Georgian-style mansion at 5 Undercliffe Ave. This property represents a segment of the market focused on heritage and architectural significance, appealing to buyers interested in historic preservation and grand residential design.