Quetta Train Attack Kills 19, Wounds 70, BLA Claims Responsibility

On Sunday, a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle near a railway track as a passenger train passed through the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, causing the train to derail and leading to the deaths of at least 19 people and injuries to more than 70 others. The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, or BLA, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to reporters. The injured were transported to local hospitals with 20 in critical condition.

The attack happened in an area where security forces are usually stationed, badly damaging several nearby buildings and smashing more than a dozen vehicles parked along the road, according to witnesses and images circulating on social media.

The force of the explosion caused two of the train cars to overturn and catch fire, sending thick black smoke into the air. Death toll from gas explosion at coal mine in China jumps to 90. The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, or BLA, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to reporters, saying they targeted a train carrying security personnel. Quetta is the capital of insurgency-hit Balochistan province





CBCNews / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Terrorism Pakistan Quetta Train Attack Suicide Bomber Explosives-Laden Vehicle Baloch Liberation Army Pakistan Terrorism Multiple Fatalities Wounded Trains Derailment Black Smoke Coal Mine Explosion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bomb Explodes Near Railway Track in Pakistan, Injuring PassengersThe attack on a train near a railway track in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Sunday injured 20-plus passengers. The bomb blast caused two of the train cars to overturn and catch fire, sending thick black smoke into the air and damaging several nearby buildings.

Read more »

A powerful bomb has exploded near railway track in southwest Pakistan, wounding more than two dozenQUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful bomb exploded near a railway track as a train carrying passengers passed through the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Sunday, wounding more than two dozen people, officials said.

Read more »

Pakistan: Suicide Bomber Strikes Near Railway Track in Quetta, Killing 19, Injuring Over 70A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle near a railway track in Quetta, Pakistan, on Sunday, causing a horrific train accident and killing at least 19 people and injuring over 70 others. The militant group Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack. Relevant authorities have launched investigations and declared a medical emergency due to the massive casualties.

Read more »

Pakistan: Suicide Bomber Strikes Near Railway Track in Quetta, Killing 19, Injuring Over 70A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle near a railway track in Quetta, Pakistan, on Sunday, causing a horrific train accident and killing at least 19 people and injuring over 70 others. The militant group Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack. Relevant authorities have launched investigations and declared a medical emergency due to the massive casualties.

Read more »