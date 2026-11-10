Quesnel Pulp Mill Halts Production; Doerkson Calls It a Hard Blow

Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson addresses the indefinite production halt at Millar Western's Quesnel River Pulp mill, citing economic impacts on workers.

Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson has expressed deep concern regarding the indefinite halt in production at the Quesnel River Pulp mill in Quesnel, British Columbia. The decision by Millar Western to cease operations represents a significant economic challenge for the small Cariboo city and its workforce. Doerkson stated that this news will serve as a hard blow to the mill's workers and their families who rely on the facility for their livelihood.

Millar Western Production Halt Details

Millar Western, the owner of the Quesnel River Pulp mill, is currently curtailing production indefinitely. The facility has already seen significant disruption, with workers having been off since September after the company announced a temporary shutdown at that time. The current indefinite pause suggests that operations are not expected to resume in the immediate future, marking a deterioration from the earlier temporary measures.

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Despite the severity of the situation, Doerkson noted that Millar Western has left the door open to restarting operations. The government intends to work closely with the city of Quesnel to navigate the complexities of this industrial stoppage. This collaborative approach aims to determine the best path forward for the community and the business entity involved in this regional manufacturing sector.

Government Support and Industry Challenges

The Canadian federal government had previously intervened to support the company through financial means. In July, the federal government issued a $100-million loan to Millar Western Forest Products. This financial assistance was specifically designated for tariff-related assistance to help stabilize the business during difficult market conditions. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne stated at the time that the loan would provide the company with the flexibility to strengthen its near-term operations.

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Doerkson highlighted that mills in the region need to secure fibre and permits more quickly to keep running effectively. He emphasized that the current structural and supply chain issues require time to resolve. The Premier-designate warned there would be no overnight fix for the problems facing the pulp and paper industry, indicating that a return to normal production levels will require sustained effort and time.

Impact on Quesnel Community and Workers

The workers at the Quesnel River Pulp mill have been off since September, a period that has already created uncertainty for the local economy. The indefinite nature of the current halt exacerbates these concerns, as the duration of unemployment for these employees is now undefined. The community of Quesnel, which has historically relied on forestry and pulp production, faces significant economic headwinds from this development.

The government's statement indicates a commitment to walking through the situation with the city and the company. This suggests that while immediate solutions are not available, ongoing dialogue and support mechanisms are in place. The focus remains on understanding the long-term viability of the mill and ensuring that the workforce is supported during this extended period of inactivity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026. The situation remains fluid as stakeholders assess the path toward potential resumption of operations or alternative economic strategies for the region.