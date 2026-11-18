A B.C. Supreme Court judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit by Pat Morton against Quesnel Councillor Laurey-Anne Roodenburg, ruling her comments about a residential school book were protected fair comment.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought by Pat Morton against Quesnel city councillor Laurey-Anne Roodenburg regarding remarks made during a 2024 council meeting. Justice Tindale ruled that Roodenburg's statements were protected under the Protection of Public Participation Act.

The decision was published on November 10, concluding a legal challenge initiated after the March 19, 2024, proceedings.

Protected Speech Under Legislation

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The core finding of the judgment is that the councillor's criticisms fell within the scope of protected speech. The court determined that Roodenburg acted in her official capacity as Indigenous Liaison and councillor. Her comments addressed a matter of significant public interest involving the distribution of a controversial book. The judge found that the initial requirements for protection under the legislation were met by the applicant.

Context of the Disputed Remarks

The legal dispute originated from comments made by Roodenburg on March 19, 2024. During the meeting, former Mayor Ron Paull identified his wife, Pat Morton, as the person distributing a book titled "Grave Error: How the Media Misled Us (and the Truth about Residential Schools)." Paull stated he had not read the text himself. The Lhtako Dene Nation had previously sent a letter to the mayor and council expressing concern that the book questioned the existence of residential schools and cultural genocide.

Impact on Indigenous Communities

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Roodenburg, serving as Indigenous Liaison at the time, criticized the distribution of the material. She stated that the actions showed a lack of respect for the mayor's position and caused harm to First Nations communities. She described the book's claim that cultural genocide did not occur as morally reprehensible. The councillor emphasized that the anger and reopening of old memories inflicted serious harm on the Lhtako Dene Nation and surrounding communities.

Allegations of Professional Damages

Pat Morton filed her original notice of civil claim on May 12, 2025. She alleged that Roodenburg's comments damaged her reputation and contributed to public outrage. Morton claimed long-term clients cancelled appointments and that her son lost a tax-preparation contract with local First Nations communities. She argued that social media comments and media coverage intensified the negative consequences of the councillor's statements.

Judicial Determination of Fair Comment

Justice Tindale concluded that the statements constituted fair comment based on admitted actions. The judge noted that the comments were recognizable as opinions that any person could honestly express based on facts. The ruling stated that the plaintiff complained about expressions amounting to critical or rude comments. These statements were not defamatory in nature according to the court's assessment of the evidence.