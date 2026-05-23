Queer Click News Digest: 24/7 News For [Not Set], Updated 24/7

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A 124-year-old building in Estevan's Old Stone Inn is getting new life as the historic site enters a new chapter. Mick Favel has the story of how this building has been transformed and its potential new uses.

In terms of news, there is another interesting story about a B.C. mother who shares her story of survival after a devastating crash. Another interesting story is about a Vancouver-Quilchena MLA, Dallas Brodie, who speaks out following a recall petition. In terms of events, there is a warning about new traffic restrictions around Great Glebe Garage Sale.

Finally, there is a story about how a B.C. father and son team helped a lonely-looking old tractor find a new purpose. For video updates, there is news about a chemical tank leak in Southern California affecting 40,000 people under evacuation orders. There is also news about a rapper, Rob Base, who has passed away. In the sports world, there is a report about the Raptors' Barnes being voted into the second all-defensive team.

In terms of entertainment, there is news about Abu Dhabi's plans to further increase tourism after the conflict with Iran. Finally, there is news about political plans with the U.S. Motion Picture Association slamming the CRTC for their rules on Canadian content investment





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Canadian Content Investment Dallas Brodie Chemical Tank Leak Crash Survivors Humanitarian Efforts Recall Petitions Raptors' Barnes Residential Evacuation Stone Inn

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Bordeaux Begles supporters assemble for Champions Cup trophy parade, finalists' less than 24-hour games prepare for historyThousands of Bordeaux Begles supporters packed the streets during their parade of the Investec Champions Cup trophy last year, Saturday, 21 May 2011. The article also mentions the history-defining games for the final's finalists, Leinster and Northampton Saints. There were roll on 14 years for Bordeaux to win a Champions Cup final, their first win in their history after forming only in 2006.

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Rejigged price on Edmonton house nets two offers in 24 hoursAgent targeted investors as the detached bungalow needed some love and renovations

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Things to do in Ottawa: May 22-24Ottawa Race Weekend, the Great Glebe Garage Sale, a circus festival, and Titans, Rapids and BlackJacks games. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the final weekend of May.

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What’s playing this weekend: May 22-24A new weekend means a whole new batch of movies playing in theatres. If you’re wondering what to check out on the big screen, film reviewer Matt Demers, A.K.A. Mr. Hollywood, has you covered.

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