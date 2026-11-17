The Queensway-Carleton Hospital is at 124 per cent occupancy with dozens of patients waiting in the ER and in temporary spaces, while The Ottawa Hospital also reports higher-than-usual volumes.

The Queensway-Carleton Hospital in Ottawa's west end is warning of long wait times as it deals with a record high number of patients needing treatment.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, the hospital said it was currently at 124 per cent occupancy with 43 patients waiting to be seen in the ER and 74 patients receiving care in temporary spaces. The hospital is attributing the demand to increasingly complex and urgent care needs, with many patients being admitted still waiting for an inpatient bed. We know that high volumes can mean longer waits, which is tiring and hard for everyone, the hospital said.

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Queensway-Carleton Hospital at Full Capacity

Teams across QCH are working together to prioritize urgent needs, create capacity, and move patients to the most appropriate care setting as quickly and safely as possible. Record occupancy at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital comes as The Ottawa Hospital says it is also dealing with higher-than-usual patient volumes and may need to tap into overflow space.

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During periods of increased patient volumes, TOH will prepare temporary unconventional spaces to help ensure we are able to provide everyone with the care they need, The Ottawa Hospital said on social media. The Ottawa Hospital says every effort will be made to ensure patients are located on the same unit as their specialist care teams and that spaces may be adjusted to maintain patient safety and comfort.

As with all other areas throughout the hospital, patients in these unconventional spaces continue to receive high-quality care, the hospital said. The Ottawa Hospital operates three campuses in the capital: The Civic Campus, the General Campus and the Riverside Campus.

Ottawa Hospitals Prepare Temporary Spaces

Tuesday's warning from the Queensway-Carleton Hospital follows a series of other stories making headlines across Canada, including a police update on a probe into organized crime and violence tied to the towing industry and an Ontario senior who says over 200,000 dollars went missing from a bank account. Other developments include a woman who was seriously injured after a struggle with a Cape Breton police dog, a driver airlifted to hospital following a crash near Kenilworth and city approval of 1 million dollars in federal funding for new shelter infrastructure.

Highway 12 was closed after a dump truck rear-ended a car near Beaverton, while a CN Rail train and several cars derailed in northern B.C. , sending two people to hospital. Montreal police arrested 75 young people for social media contract crimes. In international news, Trump sought to show strength in China, but a series of technological snafus raised concerns at home, and Carney said Beijing ties are not a top concern for Trump ahead of a meeting.

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A tariff drop was described as a boon for pork and seafood producers. World markets were mixed as AI stocks recovered after Wall Street losses, and after a 13-year wait, Grand Theft Auto VI arrived with enormous hype and expectations. Jeff Bezos said the new James Bond was not picked until Friday. Canada's men's soccer team reached a record FIFA ranking of No. 25.

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LeBron James sued the makers of an AI sports-betting app, saying they used his likeness and nickname, while families reached a last-minute agreement over a disputed 180-million-US-dollar Van Gogh sale. Snow was forecast in the Prairies with above-seasonal temperatures in Ontario. One Alberta man said he had already cleared his calendar for GTA VI. Apple, the NSA and U.S. banks were hit with outages, and Trump said everything is fine.

Back in Ottawa, the Queensway-Carleton Hospital and The Ottawa Hospital are urging patients to expect longer waits as teams work to prioritize urgent needs, create capacity and move patients to the most appropriate care setting as quickly and safely as possible.