Quebecor reports Q3 profit of $302.6 million as mobile lines hit record 136,700

Quebecor Inc. reported third-quarter net income of $302.6 million, or $1.33 per share, and record mobile subscriber growth of 136,700 net lines, as CEO Pierre Karl Peladeau credited a customer-friendly approach to pricing and expansion in Western Canada.

Quebecor Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $302.6 million, or $1.33 per share, up from $238.7 million or $1.03 per share a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.32 per share, compared with $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose to $1.45 billion from $1.41 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Quebecor president and CEO Pierre Karl Peladeau said the company's focus on building trust with customers is helping attract those looking to switch from competitors. The carrier reported a record quarter for cellular subscriptions, adding 136,700 net mobile lines, up from 113,800 subscriber additions in the same period last year. That was the largest quarterly increase in subscriber connections since Quebecor launched mobile service in 2010.

Also read Quebecor reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago

Quebecor Brands Drive Record Subscriber Growth

Peladeau said the Videotron, Freedom and Fizz brands all contributed to that success, reflecting the company's Canada-wide expansion, organic growth in Quebec and having chosen a different path than its competitors on pricing. Contrary to our competitors, it is achieved without any price increase from our existing customers, Peladeau told analysts Thursday during a conference call. He added that many Canadians want to break free from the feeling of being taken for granted.

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That is exactly why every quarter more Canadians are choosing to make the switch, he said. Peladeau said Quebecor also had a leg up this past quarter, which marked the first full three-month period since the CRTC's ban on activation, cancellation and modification fees took effect in June.

While other large providers like Rogers and Bell said they took a hit from that lost revenue, he said it is not something Quebecor's telecom brands had to worry about since it avoided those types of charges in the first place. The regulator's move has been met with resistance from Bell, Rogers and Telus, which have each introduced fees that the CRTC said could violate the new ban.

CRTC Ban Benefits Quebecor Over Rivals

The CRTC is in the midst of a review and said that if it determines the companies have violated the rules, they could face monetary penalties of up to $10 million. Our competitors don't help themselves. They have fights against the regulator, they go in court, they fight fees, the CRTC are going against them, Peladeau said.

Maybe they think that, Yeah, we will lose some customers, but at the end of the day most of our customers will not be able to find out and they will pay. We're not going to do this. Telecommunications revenue totalled $1.27 billion, up from $1.22 billion a year ago. Mobile telephone services revenue was $492.2 million, up 9.6 per cent year-over-year, while internet access services revenue grew three per cent to $320.4 million.

The company added 8,600 net internet subscriptions, down from 10,500 net adds during last year's third quarter. Monthly average mobile revenue per user was $36.08 in the quarter, up 2.9 per cent from a year earlier, mainly due to lower promotional discounts and customers transitioning to more expensive plans. Part of Quebecor's growth can be attributed to its push to attract new customers in Western Canada, said Peladeau.

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Freedom Mobile Expands 5G Network Presence

Freedom Mobile is continuing to expand its 5G networks in Alberta and British Columbia, along with Ontario, while also growing its presence in those regions by offering service through the CRTC's mobile virtual network operator framework. Those rules allow telecoms to offer cellphone service through rival carriers' networks, increasing competition by giving regional carriers a presence in areas they did not previously serve, with requirements to build their own networks there within seven years.

Quebecor's media revenue totalled $154.2 million, up from $152.1 million. Sports and entertainment revenue amounted to $64.5 million, down from $68.3 million in the same quarter last year. Desjardins analyst Jerome Dubreuil praised the company's performance given that Canada's slow population growth has been a drag on telecom providers' ability to grow subscriptions. He said Quebecor is the only member of the Big 4 carriers with positive ARPU growth.

Although the stock hit a fresh 52-week high yesterday, we expect a positive reaction from the name, he said in a note. While Quebecor remains the most expensive stock in the Canadian telecom industry, we believe its growth profile and careful capital allocation justifies the premium. David McFadgen, managing director of institutional equity research at ATB Cormark Capital Markets, also shared his Hot Picks in telecoms during an appearance on BNN Bloomberg.

The report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.