Quebecor's proposed $31 billion acquisition of Telus would reduce Canada's major wireless carriers from four to three, triggering severe antitrust scrutiny under Competition Act thresholds.

Quebecor has submitted an unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire Telus for approximately $31 billion in a combination of cash and shares, a move that would fundamentally alter the structure of the Canadian telecommunications industry. If successful, this acquisition would dismantle the fourth national carrier policy that successive federal governments have maintained for nearly two decades, consolidating the market into a trio of dominant players. The deal threatens to eliminate the competitive check that Quebecor itself recently established through its acquisition of Freedom Mobile, effectively pulling up the ladder that facilitated its own rise to prominence.

Corporate Strategy and Executive Rationale

Quebecor Chief Executive Pierre Karl Péladeau presented the transaction as a necessary step to create a robust, Canadian-controlled champion capable of competing against global technology giants and satellite operators. In a statement regarding the merger, Péladeau argued that a combined Quebecor-Telus entity would generate significant operational efficiencies, potentially saving hundreds of millions of dollars annually. He further claimed that these cost reductions would be reinvested into the network, allowing the new entity to invest more heavily than either company could independently. Péladeau's strategy relies on the premise that scale is essential to counter the market power of international tech conglomerates, a narrative that contrasts sharply with concerns raised by regulators and industry observers regarding market concentration.

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Regulatory Hurdles and Antitrust Concerns

Despite the optimistic projections from Quebecor leadership, Telus Chair John Manley has indicated that the proposal lacks a viable path to regulatory approval, noting that Quebecor has yet to explain how the transaction could clear Canada's strict telecom rules. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and the Competition Bureau are likely to view the deal with extreme skepticism given the existing market dynamics. Under the current federal policy framework, which has been in effect since 2008 under both Liberal and Conservative administrations, the primary objective has been to maintain a fourth carrier strong enough to constrain the pricing power of Bell, Rogers, and Telus. This merger would directly contradict that foundational policy goal by reducing the number of national competitors from four to three.

Market Concentration and Financial Impact

Analysis provided by Dwayne Winseck, a professor at Carleton University and director of the Global Media and Internet Concentration Project, highlights the severe implications of this consolidation for consumers and market health. Using 2025 data, Winseck calculated that the merged firm would control 35 percent of wireless revenue and 38 percent of subscribers nationally, surpassing both Rogers and Bell. The Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI), a standard measure of market concentration, would increase by 408 points based on revenue and nearly 600 points based on subscriber count. For context, the Competition Bureau previously treated an HHI increase of 239 points as a significant red flag during the Rogers-Shaw merger review. The proposed Quebecor-Telus deal would result in a concentration level more than double that threshold, signaling a drastic reduction in competitive pressure.

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Regional Effects on Wireless Competition

The negative impact of this merger would be particularly acute in regional markets where Quebecor and Telus currently compete. In Quebec, where Vidéotron has served as a successful maverick carrier for over a decade, the combined entity would hold approximately 46 percent of the market by revenue, causing the local HHI to jump by more than 1,000 points. Similar concentration risks exist in Western Canada; in Alberta, the merged firm would control more than half of the wireless market, while in British Columbia, it would hold about 45 percent. These regions are critical because Freedom Mobile was specifically acquired by Quebecor to act as a challenger to the big three in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. Eliminating Telus as a separate competitor would effectively dismantle the competitive landscape that Ottawa sought to preserve following the Rogers-Shaw transaction.

Legal Framework and Future Outlook

Between 2022 and 2024, Parliament overhauled the Competition Act to establish specific thresholds that presume a merger is anti-competitive if it raises the HHI by more than 100 points, leaves the index above 1,800, or gives the merged firm more than a 30 percent share in affected markets. These legislative changes were partially adopted in response to the realization that previous regulations were insufficient to block deals like Rogers-Shaw. The Quebecor-Talus proposal appears to violate multiple provisions of these updated laws. Furthermore, while other new entrants such as Public Mobile, Mobilicity, and Wind were acquired by incumbents within a few years of their introduction, Quebecor's Vidéotron remains a rare success story of the fourth carrier policy. This bid threatens to retroactively undo that success, leaving consumers with fewer choices and potentially higher prices in a market where the three largest providers already control 90 percent of the wireless sector.